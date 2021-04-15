South-Western Subject Matter: Did you know IT is a hot career-path industry?

Travis Wood

South-Western City School District

Did you know the IT industry is one of the fastest-growing industries and that Columbus leads the pack?

Ohio Means Jobs ranks software development as third on the list of top rapid-growth jobs in the area, with a median annual salary of $103,000.

Did you know the South-Western City School District offers numerous opportunities to gain the skills needed to succeed in the IT industry?

Through its partnership with Apple, the district has brought Intro to Coding and App Development as electives in each of its five middle schools. In the Intro to Coding class, students learn the basics of Swift programming through the use of Apple’s iPad and Swift Playgrounds.

Did you know the district has been host to two app showcases at which middle school students designed and pitched app prototypes? The App Development class teaches students the process of challenge-based learning through the development of an app prototype designed to solve an issue in the community.

Did you know these two classes can build a pathway toward future courses offered in high schools?

Students can further their programming and design skills through classes offered at each high school that include Intro to Network and Security, Programming I and Programming 2.0.

And did you know the district offers software development through its Accelerated Learning Center? Students can earn up to 30 college credits through Columbus State Community College while in high school.

Finally, did you know South-Western also offers programs in cybersecurity, mobile-app development, interactive media design and medical data management at the South-Western Career Academy? Applications are being accepted for these programs for next school year.

In just one year, the mobile-app-development class produced a team of first-place winning students for the National MobileMakerEdu winter contest in which they showcased their skills in Swift’s iOS programming language. This is the second time in three years that SWCA students have won first place in this International App Development contest. Both the cybersecurity and interactive-media-design programs have had students place second in state competitions where both qualified and soon will compete nationally.

Students not only develop the skills needed for today’s high-demand jobs, but they also will gain the experience and notoriety through these fun, yet challenging, competitions.

To learn more about these programs, go to www.swcsd.us and www.swcsdcareertech.com.

Travis Wood is career-education technology specialist with the South-Western City School District.