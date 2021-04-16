Softball: Grove City Greyhounds coach Ted Williams earns 500th career win

With family, friends and colleagues in attendance, Grove City softball coach Ted Williams reached a milestone April 15 at New Albany.

Williams earned his 500th career win with the Greyhounds’ 16-0, five-inning victory over the Eagles.

“You think about this as a little bit of a goal,” Williams said. “I don’t think it was ever one of mine to get to this point, but I suppose I got to it. It became something I wanted to achieve as my own personal goal, but it’s just another game for the most part. Let’s get on to what we need to accomplish this year.”

Grove City improved to 14-0 overall and 1-0 in the OCC-Ohio Division.

Williams’ coaching career began in 1993 at Hamilton Township, guiding the Rangers for seven seasons before taking over at Grove City in 2000. He collected 74 wins at Hamilton Township and has 426 wins at Grove City.

Williams was inducted into the Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2015.

