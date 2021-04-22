Grove City police beat: April 22

ThisWeek group

Grove City Division of Police officers responded to two recent reports of crimes that occurred at storage facilities.

A Columbus man told police April 9 that most of the items had been stolen from a walk-in unit he and his mother rent at a storage business on the 4100 block of Marlane Drive.

The man said he had arrived at the site April 9 to find the padlock to the left entry door to the unit replaced with another padlock. The stolen items included two sofas, two TVs, two glass tables, two lamps, an alternator, jewelry and clothing and were valued together at $7,120.

The man said all the items were in place when he last visited the storage unit April 3.

A Grove City woman reported April 13 a motor home she keeps at a storage facility on the 5900 block of Haughn Road had been vandalized.

She said the motor home had been entered through a broken window and that an estimated $5,000 damage had been done to the interior, including the trim, walls and flooring. A fire extinguisher had been discharged and dirt and trash had been left from food consumed inside the motor home.

The vandalism occurred between midnight April 9 and 2:03 p.m. April 13.

In other recent Grove City police incident reports:

• A Grove City man told police April 14 the semitruck he drives for a business on the 3900 block of Jackson Pike had been stolen from the company's parking lot. The truck, valued at $10,000, was stolen between 8 a.m. April 13 and 1:36 a.m. April 14.

• A resident on the 3200 Independence Street reported April 16 the information associated with her credit card from a furniture store had been used fraudulently for unauthorized transactions totaling $1,182 that had been made between March 5 and 13. The woman said she has not used her credit card since May 2020.

• A resident on the 4300 block of Maple Grove Drive reported April 16 that his car had been damaged with a BB gun. The man said he had parked his car at 3 p.m. April 15 at his home, and when he returned to the vehicle at 6:30 p.m. April 16, he discovered six small dents on the driver's side.

• A Lancaster woman reported April 14 she had been robbed at gunpoint about 1 a.m. April 11 by an acquaintance.

The woman said that earlier that evening she had driven a Lancaster man to Grove City, and she then went to a hotel on the 4100 block of Marlane Drive with another man after parting ways with the suspect.

She said the suspect had gone to her room about 1 a.m. and pointed a handgun at her, demanding she give him her purse.

The woman said she did not call police at the time the incident occurred because she "just wanted to go home," according to the police report. She said she also didn't wake the man who was staying in her room after the robbery had occurred.

The woman told police she also believes the suspect took the pickup truck she was driving.

• The co-owner of a business on the 3600 block of Broadway told police April 6 that someone had accessed the account the business has at a Grove City auto-parts store to make fraudulent transactions totaling $1,800. The transactions were made between Dec. 10, 2020, and Jan. 15, 2021. The store advised the business to file a police report after the unauthorized transactions were discovered.

• A utility vehicle valued at $10,000 was reported stolen April 5 from a storage area on Hoover Road. The vehicle was found later that day in a drainage ditch on the 5800 block of North Meadows Drive.

– Alan Froman/ThisWeek