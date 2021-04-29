Mayor’s Stage: May 2021 is National Public Works Week

Richard "Ike" Stage and Cindi Fitzpatrick

City of Grove City

Public works take center stage in May

We often hear many positive comments about Grove City’s Public Service Department in the winter, when roads are plowed, treated and made safe and multiuse trails are cleared for bikers and pedestrians. That’s when they are most visible to the community.

Yet these essential workers are present in our everyday lives more than we realize.

National Public Works Week is May 16-22, providing us an opportunity to thank the women and men who deliver and maintain the infrastructure and services that make Grove City the attractive and safe “Best Hometown” we all appreciate.

Cindi Fitzpatrick has served as director of the Public Service Department since 2015, and as a lifelong Grove City resident, her love and commitment to the community runs deep. She often shares with me the pride and gratitude she has for the public-service associates who are equally committed.

This month I am sharing column space with Ms. Fitzpatrick so she may share her appreciation of Grove City’s public-service associates.

Richard L. “Ike” Stage is the mayor of Grove City.

Public-works staff deserving of gratitude

While public works might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Grove City, it is certainly one of the most important city functions with a direct impact on our community’s quality of life – a responsibility we take very seriously.

Grove City’s public-works professionals are the people who maintain and improve the systems and services vital to our community’s health, safety and comfort. These are the individuals who design, manage and maintain water, sewer and stormwater systems and take care of public streets, buildings and grounds.

We’re fortunate to have a small army of talented engineers, managers and associates serving the public with quiet dedication, constantly improving our community for present and future generations. Most of those individuals are Grove City residents, as well, proudly taking care of their hometown.

Public-works professionals around the world have been tested over the past year but have found ways to continue services during the pandemic. Grove City was no exception as changes were implemented to keep staff safe while maintaining our responsibilities to the community – a test our team continues to ace.

Thanks to this steadfast determination, sidewalk, curb and roadway projects saw no setbacks resulting from the changes, and some projects were even ahead of schedule. This is a testament, in part, to the hard work of the city’s public-service associates.

Our crews work hard in all seasons, yet this past winter allowed them to shine as an example of a well-prepared and tireless team. While families were joyfully playing in the snow or sledding on the hill at Fryer Park, the public-service professionals were busy working around the clock, plowing the streets to keep us safe.

I’m pleased to share my appreciation for the women and men of the Grove City Public Service Department who frequently are the first to respond and the last to leave.

National Public Works Week is a great time to pay tribute to these individuals and recognize the substantial contributions they make to our community.

When you see Grove City public-service associates working in your neighborhood, take a moment to thank them or share your appreciation in a social-media post. Let them know you see them and appreciate all they do.

Cindi Fitzpatrick is the public-service director for the city of Grove City.