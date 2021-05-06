Grove City police beat: May 6

ThisWeek group

• A Columbus man reported his car had been stolen April 19 while he was picking up a food order he had planned to deliver.

The man said he had arrived about 7:10 p.m. at a restaurant on the 2100 block of Stringtown Road. He said he had taken his keys out of the ignition and placed them on the floorboard of his car while he going inside the restaurant to pick up the order. He returned 10 minutes later, and his car was gone.

• An employee of a business on the 1200 Stringtown Road told police April 20 the catalytic converters had been stolen from two company vehicles that were being repaired on the site. Total loss was $1,600.

• A Columbus woman reported April 23 that a gun belonging to her had been stolen while it was being kept at her sister's home on the 3200 block of Heritage Glen Drive. The woman said the firearm had been stored in a case and that she had left the weapon at her sister's home Jan. 1. She retrieved the case March 23, believing the gun was still inside, she said. She said she did not notice the gun was missing until April 22. The woman said her sister had told her she did not know what happened to it.

• A resident on the 3400 block of Simmons Drive told police two rocking chairs had been stolen April 24 from his front porch. The theft occurred between 5:30 and 10:30 p.m.

– Alan Froman/ThisWeek