Grove City's Beulah Park: First phase galloping forward, as Beulah Place opens

The first phase of Beulah Park Living has come a long way since the project began two years ago.

"We've come a long way in just the two years since we stood in the mud at our groundbreaking ceremony," developer Pat Kelley said. "It's been an active two years. We're very pleased with where things are.

"We purposely master-planned a busy first phase to create an immediate synergy," Kelley said. "We're overwhelmed with how it's been received. Beulah Park has transformed into a neighborhood in a very short time."

The 220-acre development that includes the former site of the Beulah Park horse-racing track includes a number of residential projects as part of that first phase, and three already have residents moved into homes there.

"Redevelopment of Beulah Park Living is coming at a crucial time. As central Ohio's population continues to grow, the need for dynamic living options is great," Beulah Park Living director Sarah Backiewicz said. "Our location and amenities allow us to meet residents where they want to be and how they want to live."

One of Beulah Park Living's main amenities for new residents is its proximity to Grove City's Town Center, Kelley said.

"They have easy access to the shops and restaurants and activity in the Town Center," he said.

The first phase residential development includes:

• The Courtyards at Beulah Park, an Epcon Community with 103 detached luxury ranch homes, was the first one out of the gate, with residents beginning to occupy homes in August 2021.

More than 50% of the homes have been sold, Kelley said.

"They have done extremely well," he said. "The Courtyards received the highest rating of any Epcon Community by Zillow. One hundred percent of Beulah Park residents indicated they would refer people to Beulah Park."

• Pulte Homes has sold out of the 54 lots in the first phase of the Grove at Beulah Park, a development featuring single-family homes.

A second phase will offer 86 lots.

• Beulah Place, a luxury apartment and townhome project, is nearing completion of its 264-unit first phase. A ribbon-cutting and grand-opening event for the development was held May 3, two years to the day since Beulah Park Living's groundbreaking ceremony.

"They offer kind of a trifecta of apartment living," Kelley said. "The apartments are spacious with private balconies and patios; they have a modern clubhouse, workout gym and yoga studio and even a dog-washing station in the building, and the apartments are located near the Town Center and adjacent to the central park in the development."

• The Paddock at Beulah Park will ultimately feature 84 single-family homes fronting the central park with prices ranging from $475,000 to $800,000.

• Danbury Senior Living, a 94-unit senior-living development, is expected to open in late summer.

• The city of Grove City has approved the final plans for the Townhomes on Beulah Park. Construction is scheduled to begin in the fall.

In all, Beulah Park Living is expected to have about 930 residents when it is fully developed, Kelley said.

"The beauty of Beulah Park is the variety of residential products we're offering," he said. "You could stay a resident in Beulah Park and move from one type of home to another as you go through the different stages of life."

Beulah Park Living also features nonresidential components.

OhioHealth has purchased land along Southwest Boulevard for a medical-office facility to serve as an anchor for a 17-acre commercial district, Kelley said.

A 15,000-square-foot commercial corridor will border the development on Southwest Boulevard, he said. The tenants are expected to include offices, a fitness center and casual restaurants, he said.

The dedication of memorial gardens, including a life-size sculpture of the racetrack's starting gate, is planned to be held in September during the Grove City Arts in the Alley event, Kelley said.

"It's a tribute to the history and legacy of Beulah Park's past life as a horse racing mecca, he said.

In less than a year, a 32-acre site in the Beulah Park Living development set aside for a community park should begin to actually resemble a park.

The first phase of a project to develop a community park there is designed to ensure future components added to the park could be supported.

Work on the first phase, including grading and landscaping, is underway and should be completed this year, Grove City Parks and Recreation director Kim Conrad said in April.

"That work is needed to make the park-area build ready," she said.

The city's 2021 capital-improvements budget includes about $1 million for the grading and landscape work at the park, which will be in the middle of the Beulah Park Living development.

