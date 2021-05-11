Grove City looks to begin community attitude survey on May 17

The city of Grove City will partner with Columbus-based research firm Saperstein Associates to conduct a biennial community attitude survey beginning May 17.

A random sample of Grove City residents will be interviewed by phone for the survey on a variety of topics, from public-safety services to parks and recreation.

Residents participating in the survey will receive calls originating from Columbus area code 380.

"We look forward to the results of the survey," Mayor Richard "Ike" Stage said in a May 11 news release. "The input provided by our residents is key to assisting city council and administration setting goals and identifying projects for the city's future."

A summary of the survey results is expected to be available online to the public in July.

For more information about the survey, contact the Grove City Business and Community Relations Office at 614-277-3041.

