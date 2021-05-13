Grove City police beat: May 13

ThisWeek group

A resident on the 1500 block of Borror Road reported to the Grove City Division of Police on May 5 that an all-terrain vehicle had been stolen from his property.

The man said the theft had occurred while he was away on vacation. He said he last time he had seen the vehicle was about 7 p.m. April 27, when it was parked outside his house.

His father realized the ATV was missing at 10:30 a.m. April 29, when he stopped by the house.

In other Grove City police incident reports:

• A resident on the 5900 block of Applause Ash Avenue told police May 8 his pickup truck had been stolen overnight from his garage.

• A Columbus woman reported her car had been stolen May 2 while she was picking up a food-delivery order at a restaurant on the 1700 block of Stringtown Road. The woman said he had arrived shortly after 8 p.m. and left her car running while she went inside the building. While at the counter, she observed her car reversing at a high rate of speed. She last saw the vehicle heading west on Stringtown Road. A witness told police he had seen two juveniles enter the vehicle.

• A Waynesville man told police May 4 a handgun had been stolen from his pickup truck overnight while he was staying at a hotel on the 3600 block of South Park Place.

• A resident on the 3500 block of Magnolia Street reported May 4 the back window of her car had been broken out overnight. Nothing was taken from the vehicle.

• A Grove City Parks & Recreation employee told police May 5 playground equipment at Henceroth Park, 2075 Mallow Lane, had been vandalized. The total damage was estimated at more than $1,500. He said similar damage had occurred the previous week at the park, but the damage was minor and the incident was not reported.

• The office manager at a business on the 5000 block of Haughn Road reported May 5 that three checks that appeared to be on the business' account had not been issued by the company. The checks were cashed at different branches of a bank in the Columbus area. The checks were made out to look like the business' checks and contained the checking-account and routing numbers. Each check was made out in the amount of $1,246.65 to the same person. The business had been notified by the bank of the suspicious activity.

• A Columbus man told police May 1 that his trailer had been stolen overnight. The trailer had been secured to a tree at a business on the 6100 block of Enterprise Parkway. Two locks were broken to steal the trailer.

– Alan Froman/ThisWeek