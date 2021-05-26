Grove City police beat: May 26

ThisWeek group

A resident on the 6300 block of Windcliff Drive told the Grove City Division of Police on May 17 she had been the victim of an apparent scam.

The woman said she had received a phone call May 12 from someone who said they work at the Mexican border. The caller said a package containing the victim's information and drugs had been recovered. The caller advised the woman the FBI would be contacting her about the package.

The victim told police that over the next several days, she had spoken with two people claiming to be FBI agents about securing her finances. That included emptying her bank accounts and using the available credit on her credit cards to purchase gift cards. The woman said she had purchased at least 57 gift cards for $500 each and had given the card information to the purported FBI agents. She was told not to alert her family or the police about her situation.

She began to get suspicious that the callers were scammers May 16, she said.

In other Grove City policy incident reports:

• Officers responded May 17 to a construction site on the 3700 block of Mystic Way on a report of theft of 250 2x4s and 50 sheets of plywood. The theft occurred between 6:30 p.m. May 15 and 7 a.m. May 17.

• A Liberty Township man reported a shotgun, speakers and loose change had been stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at a hotel on the 4100 block of Buckeye Parkway. The theft occurred between 8 p.m. May 15 and 5:59 p.m. May 17.

• A Reynoldsburg man told police he believes a woman stole his pickup truck May 18.

The man said he had picked up the woman in west Columbus and had driven her to a motel on the 1800 block of Stringtown Road.

The pair spent the night together. The man said when he woke up at 5 a.m., the woman, whom he knew by only her first name, was still in bed with him. He fell back asleep, and when he awoke again at 6:30 a.m., the woman and his pickup truck were gone.

• A resident on the 3900 block of Hoover Road reported May 18 that between March 6 and 31, a total of $2,650 in fraudulent charges were made on his fuel card. The man said he was still in possession of the card.

• A New Albany man told police the dash to his tractor truck had been torn apart and all electronics for the vehicle stolen while the vehicle was at a truck dealership on the 6200 block of Enterprise Parkway to be detailed and repaired. The theft occurred between May 6 and 15.

• Police responded to two reports of stolen vehicles in the early morning hours of May 10.

A Grove City man reported that his car stolen while he was inside a gas station on the 3100 block of Broadway. The man said he had gone into the store about 4:55 a.m. and left his vehicle unlocked with the motor running. When he returned a few minutes later, the car was missing.

A resident on the 3500 block of Lake Mead Drive told police he had activated his car's remote starter about 5;43 a.m. while it was parked in his driveway. He walked out of his house to find the vehicle gone.

• A business owner contacted police May 10 after noticing the door to an adjacent store on the 4000 block of Parkmead Drive was damaged. The owner of the adjacent business was contacted and was able to confirm that several cellphones, a tablet computer and several laptop computers had been stolen.

• A Grove City man reported he had been robbed May 12 of about $1,483 in cash.

The incident occurred about 7:45 p.m. just after the man had withdrawn the money from a bank. He said he had pulled his car into a lot behind a business on the 2100 block of Stringtown Road to count his money.

The man said he had the cash sitting on his lap when another man walked up and asked for a lighter. The victim said he was smoking a cigarette while he was counting his money so he didn't think the request was abnormal.

He handed the robber his lighter. After the suspect lit his cigarette, he handed the lighter back. The victim said he then felt something pressing against his temple and saw the man had a gun. The man demanded the money, and the victim handed over the cash. The robber then fled on foot.

• A Grove City woman told police her car had been stolen May 12. The woman said she had parked it about 7 p.m. in front of a motel office on the 1900 block of Stringtown Road. She said she hadleft the motor running and the car unlocked while she went into the office. She returned to find the car had been stolen.

– Alan Froman/ThisWeek