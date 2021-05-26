Mayor’s Stage: Welcome back to summer activities in Grove City

Richard "Ike" Stage

Grove City Mayor

Nearly a year ago, we began making tough decisions to close our always lively summer facilities and cancel activities and events our community enjoys. Despite the difficulty of those decisions, our top priority is always the health and safety of our residents, visitors, business owners and employees and our staff.

Although COVID-19 numbers are lowering, the coronavirus is still around and will remain a factor in our lives. So we continue to consider all activities and events on an individual basis and weigh all options as we move into this summer.

I’m pleased to share the reopening of many favorite facilities and the return of some beloved activities, proving we have a lot to look forward to this summer already.

After a year of shutdown, the waters are flowing again at the Big Splash and the Splash Pad at Fryer Park, as we welcome back residents to swim, splash and have fun cooling off. We took advantage of the closure last year to make repairs to the pool.

It will be great to hear music in the air again. The Summer Sizzle Concert Series returns to the Town Center later this month when Grove City’s own Lee Gantt kicks off the season. This year, the concert scene will be on the green space across from the public-safety building at 3359 Park St. Concert-goers may set up lawn chairs or spread blankets and enjoy a picnic during the shows.

June 5 marks the return of the Heritage Celebration at Century Village in Fryer Park. The Southwest Franklin County Historical Society does a wonderful job of sharing the history of our area during the 19th century with fun activities, building tours and demonstrations, including a “vintage base ball” game between the Ohio Village Muffins and Century Village Greyhounds. The Century Village women’s team will make its debut at the celebration, pitted against the Ohio Village Diamond.

This year, something I’m especially eager to experience are reenactments by soldiers representing conflicts from the War of 1812 to World War II, highlighted by a new Grove City unit representing the Civil War’s 113th Ohio Volunteer Infantry, Company C.

Much to the delight of Grove City families, we were fortunate last year to partner with the Naz Church to safely continue our outdoor movie series. The partnership continues this summer as the church again will host community movies. This year the movies will take place Wednesday nights and include fun, family-friendly activities prior to showtimes.

The Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce farmers market returned to the Town Center in May and again offers online purchase and pickup options in addition to in-person vendor sales. It’s great to once again delight in the company of neighbors while selecting fresh fruits and vegetables every Saturday at the market, which runs from 8 a.m. to noon.

Heart of Grove City is welcoming events back to the Town Center this year, as well, including shop hops, food-truck events and festivals.

Safely returning to activities that have been part of Grove City culture for years is an exciting step in the direction of normalcy. We look forward to offering the community more opportunities to connect as we continue evaluating each event and activity.

Richard “Ike” Stage is the mayor of Grove City.