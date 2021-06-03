City of Grove City: Bids expected in July for Demorest Road phase 1 work

The city of Grove City plans to seek construction bids for the first phase of its Demorest Road improvement project in July.

"That would allow construction to start as early as October," said Mike Keller of EMH&T.

Keller and EMH&T's Rob Ferguson presented an overview of the Demorest Road project as part of a virtual meeting May 27.

Grove City is planning the project to improve the Demorest Road corridor from Chickasaw Drive north to Basswood Avenue.

The improvements are expected to allow the roadway to handle the additional traffic expected to come from the Beulah Park Living development and provide better access to the new Brookpark Middle School that the South-Western School District is constructing in the Beulah Park area, Keller said.

The improvements also are expected to make it easier for visitors driving to Breck Community Park "and improve the connectivity from (Grove City's) northwest neighborhoods to the Town Center," he said.

Demorest will be widened between Rockledge Street and Basswood, with the addition of a center turn lane, Keller said.

A shared-use path will be installed on the east side of the roadway, and sidewalks will be added on the west side, he said. A traffic signal will be placed at the Demorest and Grove City Road.

Other improvements will include new streetlights and sanitary-sewer, storm-sewer and water-main improvements, Keller said.

The project includes resurfacing and add sanitary sewer improvements to the section of Demorest between Chickasaw and Rockledge, he said.

Grove City successfully applied in 2020 for funding for the project from the Ohio Public Works Commission, including a $4 million grant that will not need to be repaid, Keller said.

Other funding sources include a $1 million loan from the Franklin County Infrastructure Bank, $180,000 from the Beulah Park Living developer and $300,000 in Ohio Facilities Construction Commission funding from the South-Western City School District, he said.

The city also allocated $1 million for the project in its 2021 budget for its share of the project cost, Keller said.

The sanitary-sewer work will be funded with more than $3 million in loans from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, he said.

A future phase 2 project for Demorest Road would extend improvements up to Southwest Boulevard.

The city will need to purchase rights of way and easements from 32 property owners on Demorest and Grove City Road, Keller said.

Grove City has hired a land-appraisal consultant who will visit each property and draft a letter detailing the city's offer to each property owner, he said.

Those letters are expected to be sent in June, after which the city will begin negotiations with property owners, Keller said.

The project will be able to begin once those negotiations are completed, he said.

The Demorest Road work will be completed in three phases, Ferguson said. The first phase, which will last about two weeks, will involve the replacement of a culvert south of Anglebrook Drive, he said.

"The (current) culvert was constructed in 1947, so it's about 70 years old and is past its service life," Ferguson said.

During the culvert-replacement work, that section of Demorest will be closed to all but local traffic, he said. Demorest will be open to northbound traffic only during the second and third phases, which will take the project to its expected completion in the last quarter of 2022, Ferguson said.

During that period, southbound traffic will be detoured or rerouted, he said.

While work is occurring on the west side of Demorest, northbound traffic will be maintained on the east side of the road, and then the situation will be flipped, with northbound traffic maintained on the west side when work is occurring on the east side of the road, he said.

The goal is to complete the project soon after the new Brookpark school opens in August 2022, he said.

