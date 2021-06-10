Grove City police beat: June 10

ThisWeek group

The Grove City Division of Police has charged several people in connection to a May 29 incident at a Columbus Street residence that involved gunfire between a resident and suspects.

According to police, multiple suspects arrived about 1:06 a.m. May 29 at the Columbus Street residence and attempted a burglary.

Gunfire was exchanged between a resident and the suspects, and one of the suspects was struck by several rounds, according to the news release.

Police continued their investigation and by June 9, all participants in the attempted burglary had been identified and charged. The suspects include four adults from Columbus, Westerville and Powell and a juvenile.

The charges listed on the docket posted on the Franklin County Municipal Court vary among the adult suspects and include felony charges of aggravated burglary, felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm into a building and robbery.

According to police, the Columbus Street residence was not a random target. The intended victim was no longer living at the residence but later was arrested for trafficking narcotics from a previous investigation.

The evidence recovered from the scene included body armor, a rifle, a handgun, a pellet gun, ski masks and casings from 16 rounds of ammunition that had been fired between two people.

During the investigation, search warrants executed at homes in Westerville, Columbus and Circleville resulted in the recovery of evidence that included ammunition, 478 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) cartridges and $16,500 in cash, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Nicholas Deskins at 614-277-1706.

In other recent Grove city police reports:

• The operations manager for a company on Lewis Centre Way told police June 3 that 1,155 prepaid Visa gift cards had been stolen between October 2020 and May 31. Each card was attached to a form that was to be mailed to a customer of the company. The theft was discovered when an inventory of the gift cards was completed. The gift cards had been kept in a secured area that was only accessible only by a key card, according to the report.

• A resident on the 2800 block of Sweet Gum Way reported June 6 that more than a dozen tools had been stolen from his van. The theft occurred between 8 p.m. June 4 and 7 a.m. June 5.

• A resident on the 5000 block of Giovanni Court told police May 30 that his vehicle had been stolen overnight from his garage. The man said his family had forgotten to lower the garage door the previous night after returning home and the key was left in the vehicle. He said about 50 checks belonging to his business also were in the vehicle.

• A resident on the 3500 block of Gateway Lakes Drive reported May 27 that several tools and a bank bag containing a credit card, cash and gift cards had been stolen overnight from his pickup truck.

A passenger-side window was broken to gain entry to the vehicle.

The man said four charges at central Ohio stores already had been made using the credit card, and the gift cards had been used at a store in Hilliard.

• Two residents on the 5900 block of Applause Ash Avenue reported their home had been broken into May 28. Stolen items included $2,002 in cash, jewelry, a video-game system, power tools and three guns. The total loss was approximately $5,500.

• A Columbus woman told police the vehicle she uses for work had been stolen May 30 while she was at a hotel on Stringtown Road.

She said a woman she knows had taken the vehicle without her permission. The suspect, she said, was with a man whom she could identify by only an initial. A surveillance video from the hotel showed the man driving the vehicle and the woman as a passenger.

An officer spoke with the female suspect, who said she and the man had left with the vehicle because the owner had asked them to clean it out. She said the owner had given her permission to be dropped off at a friend's house. She said the man had dropped her off "up north" and she didn't know where he went after that.

No charges had been filed at the time of the report.

– Alan Froman/ThisWeek