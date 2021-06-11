Notebook: Grove City Christian Eagles track standout Bryanna Trout enjoys ‘remarkable season’

After disappointing finishes in the Division III state meet, departing Grove City Christian track and field coach Mandy Bankey is confident junior Bryanna Trout will use those as motivation heading into next season.

Trout qualified for state in the 100-meter hurdles and 300 hurdles, but finished 16th in the 300 hurdles (49.25 seconds) and was disqualified in the 100 hurdles after a false start.

“It was a hard one, a tough situation, but what a remarkable season that girl had,” Bankey said. “This is basically her sophomore year because she didn’t get to run last year because of COVID. … She put in a tremendous effort all season long. She can’t be too disappointed. It gives her that desire for next year to push even harder to improve and to get back so she can prove that she can win.”

Trout advanced to the state meet, which was held June 4 and 5 at Westerville North, by winning the 300 hurdles (46.44) and finishing fourth in the 100 hurdles (15.41) during the regional May 26 and 28 at Chillicothe Southeastern.

The season ended for the boys team at the regional meet, where junior Jaylin Walker accounted for the Eagles’ four points by finishing fifth in the long jump (20 feet, ½ inch).

Bankey said she has stepped down as head coach because of work commitments and has been replaced by Clayton Slemmons, who also will coach cross country. Bankey will remain on the staff in an advisory role.

“He’s a super nice guy. He’s going to be tremendous,” Bankey said. “I’m looking forward to working with him. It’s good to have fresh blood and somebody at the school. He’ll be there day in and day out helping encourage the students and getting them focused and hopefully bringing more to the program.”

•Freshman Esther-Faith Henn represented the Grove City girls track team in the Division I state meet as she competed in the seated division.

Henn finished second in the 400 (1:30.8) and 800 (3:25.97) and fourth in the 100 (27.81). All three times were personal bests.

“She did really well because she was so nervous,” coach Jane Taylor said.

The meet was held June 4 and 5 at Hilliard Darby.

“I had fun,” Henn said. “This was my first time here. It was tense. I lost count of how many meets I did this season, but it was fun.”

Results in the seated division do not count toward the team standings.

Taylor credited Henn’s family with playing a key role in her success.

“They’re a great support family,” Taylor said. “Her dad (Tim) came to every practice. He came with her every day, and all the workouts that we did, he did alongside her. We had a fan club in the stands (at state). We had matching T-shirts with her name on it. There were probably about 30 of us up there. It was a good day.”

Senior Brooke Armbrust led the girls team by finishing seventh in the long jump (16-9 ½) at the regional, which was held May 26 and 28 at Pickerington North.

Armbrust, who will compete at Ohio Dominican, established the program record in the event (17-5) at district.

“She’s going to get better and better,” Taylor said. “That’s going to be a hard record to break. It’s going to take a while.”

The season ended for the boys team in the district 3 meet, which concluded May 22 at Darby.

Sophomore Tyson Evans led the Greyhounds by finishing sixth in the 110 hurdles (15.87) and seventh in the 300 hurdles (42.85).

Both teams won the Best of the South-West meet for the fourth consecutive season.

“We had a great year,” Taylor said. “That’s probably the best the girls have done in a long time. We had more than 70 kids out. I was happy. I didn’t know what to expect after last year. It was nice to have Esther-Faith doing really well at the state meet.”

—Frank DiRenna

•Central Crossing track coach Reggie Cannon said his athletes had a learning experience that could lead to better results in future seasons.

The Comets’ roster was filled with freshmen and sophomores who had never competed at the varsity level after spring sports were canceled in 2020.

“All things considered, it was a growing process,” Cannon said. “We had 15 girls and only one was a senior and we had 21 boys with six seniors. That’s a team that’s not only young but filled with kids who had never competed in a high school meet. We only had one girl that had ever competed in a high school meet before this year.

“We had to teach the kids what they needed to do to prepare for a meet and how to handle it. We had to teach them how to warm up and how to get ready to compete. It was like throwing them in the deep end of the pool and seeing what happens.”

Junior Joey Taylor led the boys team and was the program’s lone Division I regional qualifier, finishing 15th in the 800 (2:08.63). He placed third in the 800 (1:59.61) during the district 2 meet, dropping almost 10 seconds from his previous personal record of 2:08.7 during a quad meet April 14 at Upper Arlington.

“Joey making it to regional was amazing after doing well at district,” Cannon said. “To drop that much time at this point of the season is amazing. You don’t normally see that.”

Another highlight was the 800 relay of junior Alec Boyd, senior Dylan Adams, sophomore Josh Codjoe and senior A.J. Farmer posting a time of 1:32.55 in the OCC-Buckeye meet — a performance that was just one second off the program record despite the relay’s fifth-place finish.

“We have two of the (800) relay runners back and we graduate two of them,” Cannon said. “They finished fifth, which just goes to show how tough the new league we were in with teams like Pickerington Central, Lancaster and Reynoldsburg. They’re some of the top programs in the area.”

Cannon said other top boys performers expected back are sophomores Ian Kulp (throws) and Andrew Ruacho (distance/middle distance). Those eligible to return for the girls team include sophomores Brynn Dickman (400, relays) and Hannah Scoggin (distance, middle distance) and freshmen Nevaeh Battle (sprints), Delaney Bell (high jump, hurdles), Janika Davis (sprints, relays), Audrey Gaines (distance, middle distance), Amya Nelson (throws) and Anay Sierra (distance).

—Scott Hennen

•The Grove City Christian softball team was seeded 10th in the Division IV district tournament and finished 10-13 overall, losing 10-4 to Madison Plains in the opening round May 11.

The Eagles went 2-10 in the MSL-Cardinal to finish sixth behind champion Berne Union (11-1).

Sophomore McKenzie Kennedy (P/1B) was named first-team all-league and second-team all-district. Junior Paige Spencer (OF/2B) was second-team all-league and senior Taylor Ison (C/2B) was honorable mention all-district and all-league.

—Frank DiRenna

sports@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSports

CENTRAL CROSSING TRACK & FIELD

•OCC-Buckeye standings: Boys — Lancaster (168), Pickerington Central (153), Reynoldsburg (115), Groveport (51), Newark (30), Central Crossing (6); Girls — Central (164), Lancaster (158.5), Newark (95), Reynoldsburg (63), Groveport (38), Central Crossing (2.5)

•Seniors lost: Boys — Dylan Adams, Jonathan Carroll, A.J. Farmer, Abel Garantche, Conner Hewlett and Cam Kulp; Girls — Rachel Sinyuk

•Key returnees: Boys — Alec Boyd, Josh Codjoe, Ian Kulp, Andrew Ruacho and Joey Taylor; Girls — Nevaeh Battle, Delaney Bell, Brynn Dickman, Janika Davis, Audrey Gaines, Amya Nelson, Hannah Scoggin and Anay Sierra

•Postseason: Boys — 14th (7) at district behind champion Pickerington North (121), did not score at regional; Girls — Did not score at district

GROVE CITY TRACK & FIELD

•OCC-Ohio standings: Boys — Gahanna (144), Pickerington North (133), Westerville Central (112), New Albany (92), Grove City (34), Westland (8); Girls — Gahanna (207), North (114), New Albany (81), Central (76), Grove City 44), Westland (1)

•Seniors lost: Boys — Dylan Boso, Dillon Braddock, T.J. Franklin, Caden Gordon, William Hines and Jacob Linley; Girls — Brooke Armbrust, Julie Christensen, Laney Hoyt, Ella Moscinski and Jenna Slabaugh

•Key returnees: Boys — Devin Dawson, Tyson Evans and Bryan Ransburgh; Girls — Leah Boswell, Marin Donaldson, Esther-Faith Henn, Mikayla Morgan, Gracie Smith and Morgan Waterman

•Postseason: Boys — 13th (9) at district behind champion Pickerington Central (104); Girls — Ninth (28) at district behind champion Watterson (139.5); tied for 33rd (2) at regional behind champion Gahanna (84)

GROVE CITY CHRISTIAN SOFTBALL

•Record: 10-13 overall

•MSL-Cardinal standings: Berne Union (11-1), Fairfield Christian (8-3), Corning Miller (8-4), Millersport (7-4), Fisher Catholic (5-7), Grove City Christian (2-10), Harvest Prep (0-12)

•Senior lost: Taylor Ison

•Key returnees: Maddie Anderson, McKenzie Kennedy, Grace Leffel and Paige Spencer

•Postseason: Lost to Madison Plains 10-4 in first round of Division IV district tournament

GROVE CITY CHRISTIAN TRACK & FIELD

•MSL-Cardinal standings: Boys — Fisher Catholic (196), Berne Union (187), Harvest Prep (70), Grove City Christian (58), Fairfield Christian (56), Zanesville Rosecrans (32), Corning Miller (15), Millersport (14); Girls — Fisher Catholic (166), Grove City Christian (117.5), Fairfield Christian (103.5), Millersport (89), Harvest Prep (53), Rosecrans (36), Berne Union (31), Miller (25)

•Seniors lost: Boys — Christian Lautenschleger and Collin May; Girls — Olivia Carson, Abbie McDonald, Brooke O’Dell and Taylor Rice

•Key returnees: Boys — Andrew Chalupa, Jimmy Suhayda and Jaylin Walker; Girls — Bryanna Trout

•Postseason: Boys — Tied for 15th (12) at district behind champion Grandview (118.5), tied for 34th (4) at regional behind champion Ashland Crestview (70); Girls — Fifth (59) at district behind champion Fairbanks (117), 13th (22) at regional behind champion Mount Gilead (82), did not score at state