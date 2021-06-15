Grove City's Evans Center to reopen July 6

The Evans Center is expected to reopen to the public July 6 after being closed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, according to a June 14 news release from the city.

During its closure, the city of Grove City completed upgrades to the building at 4330 Dudley Ave., including a new welcome area, bathrooms with improved accessibility and new counters and cabinets.

The center will offer a number of group activities for seniors after it reopens. Drop-in activities will include cards, tabletop games and Wii bowling. The walking club will continue to meet at 9 a.m. Mondays for a stroll through Windsor Park.

Free activities requiring registration will include the art studio, wood carving, the computer lab and movies. The fitness room will be available for those paying the $15 monthly fee.

Information about July activities and events at the Evans Center will be posted online and registration will begin on June 28. Residents may register for programs online at recreation.grovecityohio.gov or by calling 614-277-1060.

Evans Center staff are working with partner agencies to safely resume other programs, including the LifeCare Alliance's daily lunches and Grove City Division of Police Seniors and Law Enforcement (SALT) meetings.

Visitors must undergo a temperature check on entering the building and are being asked to social distance when possible.

People who have been fully vaccinated are not required to wear face coverings two weeks past their final dose. Unvaccinated visitors are encouraged to wear face coverings.

