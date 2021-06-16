FULL STORY: Grove City's Evans Center expected to reopen July 6

Grove City's senior center, the Evans Center, is expected to reopen to the public July 6 after being closed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

"It's our last remaining facility that we haven't been able to reopen. We are all excited, and I know our seniors will be excited to have the Evans Center programs available again," city recreation superintendent Kelly Sutherland said. "We're so looking forward to seeing our Evans Center participants again, many of whom we haven't seen since we had to close the building in March 2020.

"It's almost been a year and a half, and during that time, there's been so much growth and new development in Grove City that we also expect to meet some new people who are new to our community."

The Evans Center's reopening will be an important step in bringing city operations back to normal after the long pandemic period, Mayor Richard "Ike" Stage said.

"I'm relieved, especially for the seniors," he said. "That they have a gathering place again and a place for activities they can return to and see one another again."

The vulnerability of older adults to COVID-19 meant the senior center had to remain closed even as other city facilities and programs began to reopen, Stage said.

It was ironic that the facility serving the segment of the population perhaps most isolated by the pandemic is the last to reopen, he said.

During the Evans Center closure, the city of Grove City completed some upgrades to the building at 4330 Dudley Ave., including a new welcome area, bathrooms with improved Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility and new counters and cabinets.

"When people come back, it's going to look like a whole new Evans Center to them," Sutherland said. "It doesn't look like an antiquated or old-fashioned building anymore. I'm excited for people to see it."

The project cost about $150,000, with funding coming from the city's capital budget, she said.

"We've been talking about doing some upgrades to the facility for a number of years," Sutherland said. "The closure gave us an opportunity to put those plans into action on a faster track."

Beginning July 6, the Evans Center will be open to visitors from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and for scheduled classes and programs on weekends, she said.

Drop-in activities will include cards, tabletop games and Wii bowling. The walking club will continue to meet at 9 a.m. Mondays for a stroll through Windsor Park.

Free activities requiring registration will include the art studio, wood carving, the computer lab and movies. The fitness room will be available for those paying the $15 monthly fee.

Visitors will undergo a temperature check upon entering the building and are being asked to social distance when possible.

"If you've been fully vaccinated, you don't need to wear a mask, but we're asking people who haven't received a vaccination to wear a mask," Sutherland said. "But we aren't going to be the mask police. We aren't going to require you to show proof."

July activity information will be posted online, and residents will be able to register beginning June 28 at Recreation.GroveCityOhio.gov or by calling 614-277-1060.

Details about activities for August and September will appear in the July-August edition of the Evans Center Newsletter. The newsletter is available at the Evans Center; Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave.; City Hall, 4035 Broadway; Grove City Library, 3959 Broadway; and the Welcome Center and Museum, 3378 Park St.

Registration for those programs will open at 8 a.m. July 12.

The LifeCare Alliance lunch program will be offered one or two times a week initially as LifeCare Alliance works to return to being fully staffed, Sutherland said.

Seniors are encouraged to take advantage of the expanded COTA Plus service in Grove City if they need transportation to the Evans Center, she said.

The shuttle service previously provided by the Evans Center no longer operates because COTA Plus now effectively reaches throughout Grove City, Jackson Township and Urbancrest, Sutherland said.

Residents should arrange rides via an account they set up through the COTA Plus app or by calling 614-308-4400. Seniors pay $2 per ride.

More information about COTA Plus is available at cota.com/services/cota-plus/.

Ken and Ginger Tinkler have been Evans Center regulars for about nine years.

What was their feeling when they heard the Evans Center is reopening?

"Excitement in one word," Ken Tinkler said. "We have a lot of friends we know from the Evans Center that we miss – people our age, seniors – and it's going to be great to catch up with them. There's a lot of camaraderie and friendship."

"It's a chance to get together again with people we've become friends with," Ginger Tinkler said. "I'm looking forward to participating in activities with those people, whether it's going out to dinner or just playing games at the center."

Ken Tinkler said he particularly has missed the lunch and dinner trips offered by the Evans Center.

"They've taken us to places we hadn't heard about and we ended up going back on our own," he said.

The senior center's closure "hasn't been too bad for us because we have each other and have been able to see family," Ken Tinkler said.

"But it's another thing for the widows and widowers who live by themselves and don't have anyone near," he said. "We're going to give them a big hug."

The Evans Center's programs and classes provide seniors with a way to stay engaged and active, especially those who aren't able to drive to destinations, Ginger Tinkler said.

"It's a great resource for seniors," she said.

