Off the Shelf: Whatever your summer plans, libraries ready to help

Meredith Southard

Southwest Public Libraries

Summer is in full swing here in Grove City, with the roses in bloom and warm nights just made for outdoor get-togethers and Little League games. So many of us are taking advantage of the season already and making plans to host friends and family, travel or learn something new. Whatever this season has in store for you, your Southwest Public Libraries branch has wonderful resources to enrich the experience.

Are you planning to host a get-together soon? The library’s Hoopla app provides hundreds of albums, downloadable for free, including a special Pool Party playlist. With Flipster, library card holders can view a dozen e-magazines instantly that will help make your next backyard gathering the envy of the neighborhood. I recommend the current issue of Better Homes and Gardens for serious July 4 celebration inspiration. Upstairs at the library, check out the popular “Fast Fix” cookbook display – and keep our librarians happy by taking home one of their selections. (It really does make us happy when we know you liked what we chose.) Look on our shelves for great cookbook choices for barbecue, salads, homemade ice cream and other delicious summer fare.

More:Off the Shelf: Librarians strive to instill permanent love of reading

Will you be traveling in the next few months? The library has a guide for that. Enter “National Parks” into our online catalog (found on our website at swpl.org/), for example, and get hundreds of results. And if the Friends of the Library hasn’t already whetted your appetite for in-state travel with their “Discover the Ohio Literary Trail” program, you can take your pick from dozens of guidebooks to discover more features of our great state, from the best spots for photography to restaurants that are off the beaten path. Ask a librarian for help if you get stuck. We can find guides for almost anything you love to do in summer in Ohio, whether that is fishing or cycling or taking daytrips with the whole family.

Or is this the summer you plan to stay put and buckle down? Our library can help you study. With Learning Express Library on our website, you can study for your career certifications whether you are becoming a nurse, a firefighter or an electrician. Take practice tests to become a real-estate broker, get your commercial driver’s license, enter the military, get your GED or go to college or grad school.

How does your garden grow? Whether you have unexpected pests on your tomatoes or are desperately seeking ways to handle a bumper crop of zucchinis, the library has the information to help. If your garden taste runs more to the ornamental, “Growing the Midwest Garden” by Edward Lyon is available for checkout on the Libby app as an e-book, and there are many other titles to choose from, in both electronic and physical book formats. If you would love to garden, but your thumb is not quite green, you can check out “How to Make a Plant Love You” by millennial indoor-plant guru Summer Rayne Oakes instead.

How about learning something new this summer? The library has weekly take-and-make kits for adult summer reading so you can engage in hands-on learning and discover how to make your own skin-care products, learn beginner birdwatching or do something else.

Indulge your curiosity and develop your skills. The library also offers free online classes in Microsoft Office, web design, Adobe Photoshop, using your Cricut, sewing and knitting your own clothes, etc. Choose one of over a hundred languages to learn and get started today. All you need is your library card and our website.

My recommendation? Log into Creativebug and check out the Daily Abstract Painting Prompts for an amazing 30-day artistic journey.

Wherever your own personal journey takes you this summer, we at the library wish you a great trip.

Meredith Wickham is the director of Southwest Public Libraries.