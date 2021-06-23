Independence Day: Grove City fireworks return July 2

The city of Grove City will celebrate Independence Day with its community fireworks display a couple days early.

The annual display, which was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, will be launched at 9:50 p.m. July 2 from Murfin Fields. The fireworks will be accompanied with music simulcast on QFM96 (WLVQ-96.3) FM radio.

For safety reasons, parking and spectators will not be permitted at Murfin Fields, but free parking will be available at Grove City High School, 4665 Hoover Road; Grove City Church of the Nazarene, 4770 Hoover Road; Windsor Park, 4330 Dudley Ave.; Hayes Intermediate School, 4436 Haughn Road; and J.C. Sommer Elementary School, 3055 Kingston Ave.

Blankets, lawn chairs and most other personal items are permitted. Prohibited items include grills, alcohol, weapons, personal fireworks, including sparklers, skates, bicycles, skateboards, tents and canopies, and pets other than service dogs.

Tailgating also is prohibited, as are flatbed trailers and recreational vehicles.

"We're thrilled to bring fireworks back for our residents to enjoy," Mayor Richard "Ike" Stage said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to joining our community in celebration of our country and honoring the heroes who protect our freedom."

This year's event will not include children's activities or food and beverage sales.

Parking will be restricted to one side of the street from 7 to 11:45 p.m. in the Briarwod, Hoover Crossing, Martha's Woods and Clark Drive neighborhoods.

For more information about traffic flow, go to grovecityohio.gov or call 614-277-3050. Weather-related updates will be available by calling 614-277-3060 or on Grove City's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

afroman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekAfroman