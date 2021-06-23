Mayor’s Stage: Independence Day among many ways Grove City reveres patriots

Richard "Ike" Stage

Grove City Mayor

Independence Day is without a doubt the most patriotic day of the year. In Grove City we do our best to celebrate by decorating our community in the red, white and blue to show off our American pride.

The Fourth of July is a day for family get-togethers, picnics, barbecues and holiday time off. We view fireworks displays and celebrate our many freedoms, such as speech, religion, press and the right to vote – liberties not enjoyed by citizens in all countries.

Yet those freedoms are not free. They come with a price, and it’s important to remember the brave individuals who protect the freedoms we enjoy. Through our eight military memorials and parks, such as the Gold Star Families Memorial Park in the Town Center and the Purple Heart Memorial Walk in Henceroth Park, Grove City commemorates the valiant patriots and their families who make sacrifices for our country.

A patriot knows what this country stands for – its history and the sacrifices made to create it and to keep improving it. With every opportunity, we strive to honor those brave individuals. Grove City’s Independence Day celebration is one of the more joyous opportunities we have to do so.

On July 2, I will don one of my many patriotic shirts and join neighbors as we enjoy Grove City’s fantastic fireworks display and celebrate our country’s birth.

It’s hard to believe it’s been over a year since we’ve felt comfortable enough to gather in such a large crowd for any reason. Yet how fitting it is that the first large community celebration we enjoy together after the pandemic is the Fourth of July as it feels we are approaching an independence from the virus.

As we emerge from the worst days of the pandemic, we recognize the heroes who carried us through, some who live or work right here in our hometown. The nurses, doctors and caregivers who willingly put themselves in harm’s way to treat the ill and comfort patients in their last days – often standing in for family members unable to be there in person.

Police, fire and paramedic professionals worked tirelessly to keep our community safe. Heroes who joined frontline workers include teachers, day care providers, grocery-store cashiers, general-merchandise employees, production and food-processing workers, janitors, maintenance workers, truck drivers, city associates – the list goes on.

With every burst of color the fireworks show us this year, we can give a blessing of thanks to an incredibly long list of individuals to whom we owe so much gratitude.

The pandemic took so much from us, and it feels great to reestablish one of our community’s most loved events and embrace some normalcy. Grove City’s fireworks will launch from Murfin Memorial Fields, behind Grove City High School, at 9:50 p.m. July 2.

Log on for a little social-media Independence Day fun, with activities leading up to July 4. Search @GroveCityOhio on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and join me in celebrating our country’s independence and the heroes at home and away who keep us safe.

Richard “Ike” Stage is the mayor of Grove City.