City of Grove City: Council unanimously OKs Tattoo 62 in Broadway Center

A tattooing and body-piercing business soon will be added to the services offered in Grove City's Broadway Center.

City Council voted unanimously June 21 to accept Grove City resident John James' request for a use approval that will allow him to open Tattoo 62 at 3540 Broadway in the Broadway Center shopping plaza, between Carleton Realty and BroadWay Trends.

The planning commission reviewed and considered James' application May 4 and recommended disapproval by way of a split 2-2 vote. Commission members David Frea and Julie Oyster voted against the motion to recommend approval; Jim Rauck and Larry Titus voted in favor. Mike Linder was absent.

Both Frea and Oyster said their vote was based on their belief that a tattoo shop would not fit in with Grove City's small-town character.

Unlike the planning commission's meeting, which was held virtually, James was able to attend the council meeting in person and took the opportunity to defend the negative image some people have about tattoo shops.

He said he understands the bad reputation tattoo shops and their customers can have.

"I'm a normal guy that just happens to do tattoos for a living," he said. "I go to work during the week and go to church on Sundays. I enjoy hunting and fishing and working in the yard."

He sees a market for tattooing and body piercing in Grove City, James said.

James currently works at and manages a tattoo shop in Circleville and said many of his customers come from the Grove City area.

"There is no shortage of people walking around with tattoos" in Grove City, James said.

Circleville is a small town that is a lot like Grove City, he said.

"The shop I work at has been open for 21 years. It's been in the same building for 17 of those years," James said. "It's been a contributing member of society there. We thrive on returning clientele. Word of mouth is the main way we bring people in. I'd like to bring that (to Grove City.)"

He moved to Grove City about two years ago and "fell in love with the downtown business area and the atmosphere," James said.

"I knew that when I opened a business for myself, this was the kind of community I wanted to be a part of. I want to put my roots down here," he said.

The Broadway Center shopping plaza is zoned as C-2 (Retail Commercial), which permits a variety of commercial and service uses, development director Kyle Rausch said. The use approval would be needed, however, to allow a tattooing and body-piercing business, he said.

A use approval was granted about nine years ago to allow a tattoo shop to operate on Garden Court, Rausch said. That shop, Bleeding Ink, no longer is in business.

In reviewing the application for Tattoo 62, development department staff noted that the shop's operations would occur entirely indoors and wouldn't impact nearby properties, Rausch said.

James has indicated that the shop would serve about 15 to 25 customers a day, that all of his employees would have the proper training and certificates from the state and that the space would be cleaned regularly with disinfectants after each customer, he said.

Tattoo 62 will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays with five employees.

The staff report recommended approval of Tattoo 62's application, Rausch said.

Council voted 5-0 on the motion to grant the use approval.

"I think individuals have a right to express themselves in any way they want," council member Ted Berry said.

Tattooing "is an art form. I don't see any problem with having it" in the Broadway Center, he said.

"For the person who wants a tattoo, it's a form of self-expression," council president Christine Houk said. "For the tattoo artist, (it's) their canvas, the work they send out into the world."

James has shown a commitment to his business by being willing to step forward and engage in the process of seeking approval of his application, Houk said, and that "speaks volumes" about the type of business owner he would be.

