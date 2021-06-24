Grove City's Mirolo Dream Field: Buddy Ball league back in action

Although scores are tallied in the June 22 adult/teen league, for the players participating in the Grove City Buddy Ball program, winning isn't the only thing.

It's getting to play the game that counts, especially this year.

Buddy Ball has returned after a one-year hiatus. Last year's season was canceled due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

"It's competitive. They want to win," said Howdy Lamprecht, president of the Buddy Ball board of directors and a coach for the White Sox team in the Tuesday night division. His team won 12-9 in the June 22 game.

"But the important thing is just getting to come out and play baseball like everyone else," he said. "Our players were itching to play and to get out and see their peers they haven't seen for a while."

Buddy Ball is a baseball league for children and adults with special needs. The games are played on the Mirolo Dream Field, a diamond with a rubberized surface that accommodates wheelchairs and other assistive devices. The diamond is at Windsor Park, 3400 Ventura Blvd.

Runs and outs are counted in the Tuesday night adult league's two-inning games, Lamprecht said.

"The inning's over after the third out," he said.

The all-ages games on Saturdays are different – every batter gets a hit and scores a run, and games always end in ties, board member and past president Wayne Kintz said. Kintz is a coach for the Indians in the Tuesday night division.

"I love seeing the smiles on the players' faces as they cross home plate," he said. "They're feeling pure joy."

That feeling is contagious, said Lisa McCarty, Buddy Ball board secretary and a parent whose 12-year-old son, Mack, plays for the Braves in the all-ages division on Saturdays.

"If you come and watch a Buddy Ball game, you're going to leave with a big smile on your face," she said. "It just makes you feel good. If you're having a bad day and feeling a little frustrated about things, taking in a Buddy Ball game is an antidote."

The atmosphere among players and family members when Buddy Ball returned June 5 was "elation," McCarty said.

That's what her son, Mack, feels every time he takes the field, she said.

"He loves it," McCarty said. "He loves his teammates and being part of a team. He gets a charge out of the crowd and the cheering. The entire week, he's looking forward to Saturday."

The opportunity to play baseball like any other child has been beneficial for Mack, who has Down syndrome, she said.

"We see a lot more physical activity when he's out on the field, and it just helps build his self-confidence," McCarty said.

Grove City resident Debbie Varnacini said her son, Derek Somers, was eager for Buddy Ball to return.

"It's all he talks about," she said. "Last summer he kept wanting to know when we'd be able to go to Buddy Ball again. He looks forward to it every week and every year."

Derek, 42, sustained head trauma after a babysitter had abused him when he was 15 years old and is paralyzed on his left side. He plays for the Nationals in the adult/teen division.

"Buddy Ball is something he can take part in, that's normal, that other people do," Varnacini said. "When he's on the field, his face just lights up. He gets to feel like he's a part of something important."

This year's Buddy Ball season is a bit shorter than usual, lasting only six weeks, McCarty said.

"We wanted to get back on the field, but we wanted to make sure we were able to keep our players healthy," she said.

For that reason, Buddy Ball is lacking its "buddies" this year.

Normally, the players have a volunteer "buddy" who helps them bat and make their way around the bases.

"This year we're having parents, family members or close friends act as a player's buddy," McCarty said.

Spectators are not required to wear masks, but they are required for anyone who steps onto the field, she said.

Four teams participate in the Tuesday night adult league, and six teams are playing on Saturdays, McCarty said.

"Overall, our number of players is down about 33% from two years ago," she said. "We're hoping in 2022 to come back big."

Players range in age from 4 to 64, and most live in Grove City or southwestern Franklin County, McCarty said.

An improved speaker system has been installed on the Mirolo Dream Field, and Buddy Ball has a new mascot, Buster – a character with a baseball head.

"Buster hangs out with the players before games, and we're really excited about having him visit elementary and middle schools next year to promote Buddy Ball and the importance of inclusivity," Kintz said. "We're looking to do some cross-promotional events with Grove City Parks and Recreation at the Big Splash."

