Stephanie Bosco named Grove City's economic-development manager

Stephanie Bosco is Grove City's new economic-development manager.

Bosco, who previously served as assistant director and then interim executive director with GROW Licking County Community Improvement Corp., began her Grove City position June 28 after being appointed by Mayor Richard "Ike" Stage.

She fills the economic-development manager role that has been vacant since Dan Havener left the city in September 2020.

The economic-development manager's role includes working to attract and retain businesses and meeting with local businesses to understand what their needs are and how the city might be able to assist them, development director Kyle Rauch said.

One way the city can help businesses is to help them find loan programs they might benefit from, Rauch said.

"We may be aware of state programs the business owner doesn't know about," he said. "Last year, we were made aware of funding from the state that had been set aside for minority-owned businesses, and we were able to help a local business receive $25,000 through the program."

Bosco's Grove City role will be similar to the work she was doing in Licking County, she said.

"One of main things that appealed to me about coming here is the robust pipeline of business activity in Grove City," she said. "Also, the diverse economy in the city has kept Grove City in a really competitive position."

Bosco has worked in the economic-development field since 2009, including a decade as a project-management specialist with One Columbus.

"I really enjoy having the opportunity to meet day in and day out with businesses in a community and find ways that we can help them," Bosco said. "That's the rewarding part" of economic development."

The task of attracting and retaining businesses is one of the most important that Bosco will tackle as economic-development manager, Stage said.

"With her vast knowledge of economic-development issues, we feel she's going to be a great fit for our city and our business community," he said.

"I've known Stephanie for quite a while working with her in her role with One Columbus," Rauch said. "She's someone who will match well with the economic-development strategies and values we already have in place. I can't wait to have her get familiar with the city and see us enjoy the fruits of her labor."

Bosco has a bachelor's degree in English literature from the University of Cincinnati, with an early concentration in communications.

Bosco's salary will be $89,252. The city will pay 85% of her health-care premiums and she's eligible for pension benefits through the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System.

