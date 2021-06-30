Grove City Division of Police: Officer Brian Kitko reflects on loss of K-9 partner Max

The sudden death of Max, the Grove City Division of Police's K-9 officer, on June 9 was a major loss for the division and to the community.

"I wish there was a way to truly quantify what it meant for the community to have Max on our force," said officer Brian Kitko, who served as Max's handler.

There are some numbers, Kitko said.

During his nearly six years of service, Max was deployed 1,357 times, out of which 656 arrests were made, he said.

"But I don't know how you can measure the lives that were impacted because suspects were unable to use or sell the drugs Max detected or the financial savings that resulted from police officers not being injured after suspects decided not to try to run from or fight them because they knew we had a K-9 unit," Kitko said. "The criminals told us so many times, either verbally or in their written statements, that the reason they didn't fight us was because they saw the K-9 had arrived. They knew a K-9 could outrun and outjump them and that he wouldn't stop until he caught them."

For Kitko, the impact of Max's death was personal and profound.

"It's hard to put into words," he said. "It's been a really hard time for me. It's like losing a spouse, a child, a pet and a partner all rolled into one.

"Max looked out for me, and I looked out for him," Kitko said. "The bond between a K-9 and his handler is incredibly tight. It's incredibly intense."

Max, an 8-year-old Belgian Malinois, had served with Grove City since July 2015.

Max lived with Kitko, and together man and dog were the department's K-9 unit.

"We worked together as a team," Kitko said.

Having a K-9 at home requires "a lot of adjustment" for the handler and his family, he said.

"It's not like having a pet," Kitko said. "This is a professionally trained animal meant to serve, and that's how you have to treat him. Not to be fear, but respectful of his capabilities and responsibilities.

"Max always had one eye open and one ear up," he said. "He was always ready to go if needed."

The K-9 unit typically was on duty during the hours when criminal activity was most prevalent, Kitko said.

But he and Max could be called to action at any moment, day or night, when needed.

Max was trained to protect Kitko.

"He'd warn me if someone was coming up behind me, and he'd warn them, too," Kitko said.

At home, "every time I'd get up to get a drink of water, he'd follow me," he said.

That was partly as Kitko's protector and partner but also because despite his training, Max also had affection for his human, like any normal pet.

"He'd sit with me whenever I watched TV," Kitko said.

Mostly, though, Max was eager to go to work, he said.

"As soon as I started putting on my uniform, he'd get excited and couldn't wait to get started," Kitko said. "He was always excited to get into our K-9 unit cruiser."

Max was particularly pleased when he knew he had fulfilled his duty successfully, Kitko said.

"He knew he had done a good job by my verbal praise or when I gave him his toy as a reward," he said.

As a dual-purpose K-9, Max was trained in drug detection, criminal apprehension, human tracking, article search and handler protection. He served with the Special Operations Bureau and Patrol.

"A K-9 has the ability to go into places and spaces an officer can't," Kitko said. "It might be a storm sewer and crawl space that a suspect is hiding in."

Belgian dogs are high-energy animals, he said. As a K-9, Max always needed to be ready for duty.

"It's the first thing you check when you get up in the morning," Kitko said. "You're making sure he's healthy and prepared to go into service."

Kitko fed Max four times a day to make sure his energy level was maintained.

It was Max's behavior after his evening meal June 7 that gave an indication something might be awry, Kitko said.

"I fed him and took him outside, and he puked a little bit," he said. "That actually isn't unusual with a Belgian. It was the next morning, when I put the food in his bowl and he wouldn't eat any of it, that I started to get concerned."

Max also had trouble relieving himself when Kitko would take him outside, he said.

The officer said he called a veterinarian, who advised him to bring Max in for an X-ray.

A cancerous growth was discovered at the end of Max's bladder.

During an exploratory surgery, another golf-ball-size growth was found inside the bladder.

"It was inoperable," Kitko said.

"We had to make the difficult decision" to put Max down, he said. "There just wasn't anything that could be done."

The loss was devasating, he said, especially because it all happened so quickly and unexpectedly.

Max had been examined a few weeks earlier, and the report was that he likely had at least two or three years of active service left, Kitko said.

"A Belgian typically is able to provide six to nine years of service as a K-9 before retirement, and Max had put in just under six years," he said.

A K-9's service includes more than just detecting drugs and helping track down missing persons or suspects, Kitko said.

"As a K-9 officer, you have the opportunity to have an interaction with the public that's different from the average officer," he said.

Kitko and Max appeared at community events, visited schools and participated in a regular series of visits to the Grove City Library.

Children especially responded to Max, Kitko said.

"With Max, there was an instant positive interaction with the public," he said. "It was a positive message we were able to send out, that we are combating the opioid epidemic and that the K-9 unit was having a positive impact in the community by helping reduce the amount of crime overall."

Grove City officials decided to create a K-9 unit in response to the growing opioid epidemic, he said.

Many crimes are related directly to suspects' drug addiction and use, Kitko said. Often, thefts are committed as a way to raise funds to pay for drugs.

Before Max, Grove City last had created a K-9 unit circa 1959-60, he said.

"There were two German shepherd dogs who were on duty for about a year and a half to two years before being retired," Kitko said.

The city intends to bring another K-9 on board to replace Max, likely in early 2022, safety director William Vedra said.

"It's a process that will take some time and will involve some cost," he said. "The cost of getting a K-9 runs into the tens of thousands of dollars. Also, our K-9 vehicle is probably nearing the end of its useful life, and we'd need to get a replacement vehicle."

City officials previously had discussed the possibility of budgeting funds to get a second K-9 to join Max, but that consideration was put on hold after the COVID-19 pandemic affected city finances, Vedra said.

There is no way to quantify the K-9 unit's impact on the community, he said.

"We were gratified by the way the community embraced our K-9 unit," he said. "We do know that no officer was injured when Max was present, and we don't know how many suspects avoided injury because of his presence."

Kitko was "exemplary" and "set a really high standard" in his role as the human side of the K-9 unit, he said.

"I'm sure he will have some kind of role in our next K-9 unit," Vedra said.

