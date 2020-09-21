Eye on the Environment: Stay green with 'Fall Colors' disposal event in Hilliard

MELISSA MUTH

Been doing a lot of cleaning, purging and sorting through things in your house these past months?

The city of Hilliard and the Hilliard Environmental Sustainability Commission would like to help you dispose of some of these things in an environmentally friendly manner, especially since our Earth Day activities this past April were canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

From 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 17 at the Hilliard Community Center, 3800 Veterans Memorial Drive, Hilliard City Schools residents may drop off the following for collection at the "Fall Colors? Stay Green!" event:

* Paper shredding. Shredding will be offered for office papers only. Newspapers, magazines and cardboard should be placed in your home recycling container for weekly curbside pickup. Residents must empty their own boxes of office paper into the shredding bins. Shredding will occur off-site at an accredited location. Each resident must take their empty boxes back with them. ESC members will check the boxes for foreign material and will reject boxes if there is contamination. Each car may only have three "banker boxes" to unload. A banker box is roughly 16 inches in length by 12 inches in width by 10.5 inches in height.

* Electronic waste. RenTek will collect such electronic waste as phones, computers, ink cartridges, gaming systems, keyboards, mice, laptops, wires, cables, stereos and VCRs. Monitors, TVs and printers might require a disposal fee. We cannot accept smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, books, manuals, media (tapes, CDs, etc.), household or car batteries, appliances and anything with Freon.

* Polystyrene or expanded polystyrene (Styrofoam). This includes packaging material, packing peanuts and foam coolers. Please remove all tape and paper. Only white "firm" EPS will be accepted. We cannot accept expanded polyethylene, foam sheets, construction foam or foam food containers, even if they have never touched food. Peanuts should be bagged separately from the EPS. FYI: Some peanuts are biodegradable. You may test yours by putting a few in a glass of water. If they disintegrate, they are biodegradable and will not be accepted at this event, but you safely can melt them in water.

This event is for Hilliard City Schools residents only.

For the safety of our volunteers and other residents, masks must be worn at all times while on city property. Please follow the restrictions detailed above for smoother and faster drop-off lines.

We reserve the right to refuse vehicles with unmasked people, and we will refuse items if contaminated with unacceptable materials.

Please help us in helping divert material from the landfill by adhering to these few restrictions.

In the event of any public-health changes, please check gogreenhilliard.com to ensure that the event still is scheduled.

Melissa Muth is a member of the Hilliard Environmental Sustainability Commission.