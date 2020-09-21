Hilliard: Couple accused of breaking into neighbor's apartment

ThisWeek group

Hilliard Division of Police officers recently arrested a couple who allegedly had broken into a neighbor's apartment.

Officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of Pepper Berry Lane at 11:30 p.m. Sept. 6 on a report of a burglary, said Andrea Litchfield, a spokeswoman for the Hilliard Division of Police.

They arrested a 23-year-old man for felony assault on a police officer and aggravated burglary and a 21-year-old woman for complicity to aggravated burglary.

The man and the woman had broken into an apartment above theirs because they were upset about noise, Litchfield said.

Officers observed a broken door, items scattered inside the apartment and shoeprints inside matching those of the couple, she said.

The man allegedly fought officers during his arrest.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* Police recently credited local Lowe's employees with realizing a resident was being scammed.

A man who lives on Coventry Hurst Lane had given unknown people $10,000 on Sept. 3 after one called claiming to be his grandson, saying he had been arrested for OVI and asking the man to call a provided number.

The person who answered that call claimed to be a Cincinnati police officer and instructed the man to withdraw $10,000 and give it to a "courier."

On a second call, the man was asked to cover medical costs for the grandson and told to purchase $3,000 in Target gift cards from a specific Lowe's store.

Employees at Lowe's suggested the man might the victim of a scam, and the man called the Cincinnati Police Department directly, Litchfield said.

* A woman who lives on Dexter Avenue told police at 9 a.m. Sept. 4 that $2,635 was stolen via an investment scam on social media.

* A bicycle worth $600 was reported stolen between June 1 and Sept. 6 on the 5900 block of Trailedge Court.

* Political yard signs were reported stolen at 6 p.m. Sept. 3 on the 5500 block of Edie Drive. Property loss was reported at $2.

* A license plate was reported stolen at 6:24 p.m. Sept. 5 from a vehicle on the 4500 block of Crystal Ball Drive.

* Two catalytic convertors worth a total of $1,600 were reported stolen at 12:20 p.m. Sept. 8 from a vehicle parked on the 4500 block of Cemetery Road.

* A resident told police at 7 p.m. Sept. 8 that a passport was stolen from the 5200 block of Heritage Lane.

* Running shoes, prescription sunglasses, a necklace and coins were reported stolen between 10 p.m. Sept. 8 and 7:30 a.m. Sept. 9 from a vehicle parked on the 2500 block of Pennbrook Court.

* A 24-year-old woman was arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana at 12:05 a.m. Sept. 3 at Scioto Darby Road and Bradford Drive.

* A 19-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana at 1:25 a.m. Sept. 3 at Hilliard-Rome Road and Hyde Park Drive.

* A 46-year-old man was arrested for felony possession of drugs at 1:31 a.m. Sept. 4 at Park Mill Run Drive and Fishinger Boulevard.

* A 27-year-old man was arrested for drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanor charges, at 5:12 p.m. Sept. 5 at Jeannette and Leap roads.

* A 23-year-old man was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, a felony, at 2:17 a.m. Sept. 7 at Alton Darby Creek and Roberts roads.

* A 27-year-old man for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia at 2:46 a.m. Sept. 8 at Davidson Road and Briston Drive.

* Two women, both 20, were arrested for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance at 12:45 a.m. Sept. 9 at Cemetery Road and Brown Park Drive.

* A 40-year-old man was arrested for felony possession of drugs at 1:36 a.m. Sept. 9 on the 3800 block of Park Mill Run Drive.