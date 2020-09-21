Notebook: Hilliard Bradley girls golf squad eager for sectional tourney

The Hilliard Bradley girls golf team had four players receive all-league honors, an accomplishment that has boosted the Jaguars' confidence heading into the Division I postseason.

Bradley finished fourth (14-14) in the four rounds of OCC-Cardinal Division play behind champion Dublin Jerome (28-0).

Freshman McKenzie Miller was first-team all-league with an 81 average. Co-medalists Hayley Dye of Delaware and Audrey Ryu of Jerome both averaged 75.

Senior Logan Parkin (92.7 average) was on the third team, while seniors Callie Hribar and Allie Waggener both averaged 94.7 to earn honorable mention.

"I definitely think we have a really good setup going into the postseason," Hribar said. "We all have made big improvements since the start of the season, and we're a lot closer as a team. We've taken in the freshmen, and we've banded together more than before. We're all really confident right now."

The Division I sectional tournaments are scheduled for Oct. 6 at Blacklick Woods, Mentel Memorial and Royal American. The sectional draw was Sept. 20.

*Anna Alford has led the Bradley girls volleyball team at the net to start the season.

Before a 25-20, 25-15, 25-22 loss to Liberty on Sept. 17 that dropped Bradley to 2-6 overall and 0-3 in the OCC-Central, the senior middle hitter had 73 kills and 20 blocks.

Also through seven matches, Lolah Maxey had team highs with 85 digs and 17 aces and Emma Richter had a team-leading 183 assists to go with 76 digs. Maggie Willis totaled 70 kills and Penellope Kern added 50 kills and 56 digs.

--Scott Hennen

*The Darby boys soccer team went eight games without a loss to open the season before falling 2-0 at Gahanna on Sept. 17, and its five victories during that stretch eclipsed last season's total of four wins.

The Panthers beat Marysville 1-0 at home in OCC-Cardinal Division play Sept. 15 for their fifth victory, and they were 5-1-3 overall and 1-0 in the league entering their Sept. 22 matchup at Olentangy Berlin.

A year ago, Darby finished 4-13 following a loss in its first Division I district tournament game.

Wassim Metatla led the Panthers with five goals and three assists through nine games, with Jack Thomas contributing three goals and two assists and Gio Roberts adding two goals and one assist.

Entering the game against Berlin, Darby had scored 12 goals, while goalie Brian Watkins had made 57 saves.

Darby's other victories came against Bradley (2-0 on Aug. 21), Grove City (2-1 on Sept. 1), Lancaster (5-0 on Sept. 8) and New Albany (2-1 on Sept. 10).

After facing Berlin, which was 10th in last week's Division I state poll, the Panthers play host to Olentangy Liberty on Thursday, Sept. 24 in a non-league game.

The Patriots were the Division I state runners-up a year ago, and were ranked fifth in the state entering the week.

--Stephen Borgna

*The Darby girls soccer team lost 2-1 at Big Walnut on Sept. 17 to fall to 3-4-1 overall.

After opening with a 9-1 victory over Westerville South on Aug. 25, the Panthers did not win again until a 4-0 victory at Lancaster on Sept. 8.

They followed that up with a 3-2 victory against Pickerington North on Sept. 10 before losing 2-1 to Marysville on Sept. 15 in their OCC-Cardinal opener.

"We've been competitive in every game," coach Kelsey Prichard said. "When we play as a unit, we're very dangerous. We're still working on fixing little things on both ends of the field, but we're looking to peak at the right time."

The Panthers played at Berlin on Sept. 22 and will visit Watterson on Saturday, Sept. 26.

--Stephen Borgna

*The Davidson girls soccer team bounced back from a 4-0 loss to Olentangy Orange on Sept. 15 to tie Westerville North at 2 on Sept. 17.

Kayla Stiscock and Sydney Thompson scored for the Wildcats.

Davidson began the season by winning four of its first five games and was 4-2-1 overall and 0-1 in OCC-Central play through seven games.

The Wildcats have a non-league game Thursday, Sept. 24, at Pickerington Central and will travel to Bradley on Saturday, Sept. 26, for an OCC-Central game that was rescheduled from Sept. 22.

--Frank DiRenna

*The Davidson girls golf team was led by senior Kacy Harsh in OCC-Central play, as she earned honorable mention all-league honors with an 86 average.

Individual league awards were based on golfers' averages from their top three rounds in the four-round tournament.

Davidson finished sixth (1-19) behind champion New Albany (19-1).

--Frank DiRenna

