Boys Lacrosse: Adam Beasley resigns as coach at Hilliard Davidson

Adam Beasley took pride in returning to his alma mater to guide the Hilliard Davidson boys lacrosse program.

Citing personal reasons, he stepped down Sept. 25 after coaching the Wildcats since 2017. The 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Beasley, a 1997 graduate who played midfielder for the Wildcats, informed his players of his decision during a Zoom meeting.

“After recent conversations, I realize that I cannot coach this program that I love to its full potential and it is time for me to step away and allow someone to come in that can,” Beasley said in a statement. “I want to thank everyone for all the support and trust over the years.”

Under Beasley, the Wildcats went 36-25 overall and 16-5 in OCC-Central Division play. They shared the league title with Dublin Coffman and Upper Arlington at 6-1 in his season.

