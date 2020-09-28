Hilliard police beat: Sept. 28

ThisWeek group

Three bicycles were reported stolen between noon and 7:20 p.m. Sept. 12 from a residence on the 4800 block of Drayton Road, according to the Hilliard Division of Police.

Property loss was reported at $600.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

• A woman told police at 10:55 a.m. Sept. 15 that $1,002 in cash was stolen from the 4500 block of Haverfield Court.

• An aluminum ladder worth $30 was reported stolen between Aug. 1 and Sept. 16 from a vehicle on the 3800 block of Lacon Road.

• A U.S. flag was reported stolen at 4:12 p.m. Sept. 16 from a business on the 3900 block of Main Street. Property loss was reported at $50.

• A 43-year-old man was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanor charges, at 1:10 a.m. Sept. 11 at Roberts Road and Interstate 270 southbound.

• A 33-year-old man was arrested for felony possession of drugs at 12:45 a.m. Sept. 17 on the 3600 block of Parkway Lane.