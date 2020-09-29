Upper Arlington at Hilliard Davidson: Golden Bears, Wildcats trying to end losing streaks

Upper Arlington coach Justin Buttermore sees several similarities in his team and Hilliard Davidson, which the Golden Bears will visit Friday, Oct. 2, for their final scheduled regular-season game.

Any resemblance between the Bears and Wildcats goes beyond their identical 1-4 overall records. Both teams prefer to run the football, both have struggled with the rugged OCC-Central Division schedule and both have suffered some key injuries.

“Still, they’re doing a lot of what they’ve done forever,” Buttermore said. “They want to shorten the game by running the football, milking the clock and playing fundamentally sound offensively and defensively. They’ve just had the same league schedule and similar injuries to what we’ve had.”

At 1-3 in the OCC-Central, UA will try to break a three-game losing streak overall and post its second consecutive win in a rivalry Davidson has dominated during recent years.

The Bears were outscored 17-0 in the fourth quarter Sept. 25 and fell 24-14 to Dublin Coffman, which was ranked second in last week’s Division I state poll behind Pickerington Central.

UA was within one score in the final minutes before the Shamrocks' Hayden Austin returned an interception for a touchdown, however.

That same night, Davidson fell to 0-4 in the league with a 45-7 loss at Olentangy Liberty. That came on the heels of a 49-0 setback at Coffman the week before.

UA running back Carson Gresock ran for 226 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries against Coffman, boosting his season totals to 133 carries for 815 yards and four scores.

“Offensively, everything they do is married to everything else. Everything makes sense in how it’s paired with something else,” Davidson coach Jeremey Scally said. “Defensively, they’re similar to us in terms of alignments. They have a lot of experience and good personnel.”

Wildcats quarterback Blake Pettit threw a 27-yard touchdown to Kevin Roberts for their only score against Liberty.

The Bears’ 10-7 victory last year -- in Scally’s only season as UA coach before replacing Brian White -- broke Davidson’s 13-game winning streak in the rivalry, but the Wildcats still lead the series 20-6.

Week 6

UPPER ARLINGTON at HILLIARD DAVIDSON

•When: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2

•Last meeting: 2019, UA 10-7

•UA (1-4 overall, 1-3 OCC-Ohio) to date: Lost to Westerville Central 28-23; defeated Hilliard Bradley 7-6; lost to Olentangy Liberty 21-14; lost to Olentangy Orange 31-14; lost to Dublin Coffman 24-14

•Davidson (1-4 overall, 0-4 OCC-Ohio) to date: Def. Hilliard Darby 17-3; lost to Orange 20-7; lost to Bradley 22-17; lost to Coffman 49-0; lost to Liberty 45-7

•Top Golden Bears: Carter Brock (LB), Doak Buttermore (RB/DB), Sam Cannon (WR), Dominic Chiavaroli (DL), Jack Flowers (OL), Carson Gresock (RB), James Hayek (QB/DB), Shea Keethler (DB) and Marco Landolfi (LB)

•Top Wildcats: Jayden Humphrey (WR/DB), Jordan Lyles (WR/DB), Nick Monroe (DL), Leo Nixon (RB), Kyle Pepera (QB/LB), Blake Pettit (QB), Kevin Roberts (TE/DL), Owen Savage (OL/DL) and Jonathan Weir (RB)