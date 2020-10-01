Hilliard police beat: Oct. 2

ThisWeek group

An aggravated robbery occurred at 3:07 a.m. Sept. 20 at Circle K, 4235 Avery Road, according to the Hilliard Division of Police.

The caller told police a man brandished a weapon in his waistband and demanded cash from the drawer before leaving, said police spokeswoman Andrea Litchfield.

The man stole $83, the police report said.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

• A 19-year-old woman told police $480 was stolen between 5 and 5:20 p.m. Sept. 23 from the 6800 block of Oriole Street.

• A 34-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor assault at 2:10 p.m. Sept. 19 on the 4100 block of Main Street.

• A 31-year-old woman was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug-abuse instruments at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 on Interstate 270 northbound.

• A 44-year-old woman was arrested for felony possession of drugs at 12:05 a.m. Sept. 20 at Parkway Lane and Cemetery Road.

• A 21-year-old woman was arrested for felony assault at 8:25 p.m. Sept. 21 on the 3500 block of Lacon Road.

• A 57-year-old man was arrested for felony possession of drugs at 7:10 p.m. Sept. 22 at Cemetery and Leap roads.