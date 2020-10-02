Woman flees from Hilliard police officer, strikes bicyclist

A Franklin County grand jury on Sept. 23 indicted a 26-year-old Hilliard woman on a third-degree felony charge for fleeing from a Hilliard Division of Police officer with a 7-year-old child in her vehicle and striking a bicyclist.

Additional charges are pending against Katrina Carver for the incident that occurred earlier in the month, said Andrea Litchfield, a police spokeswoman.

At 3:48 p.m. Sept. 14, a Hilliard officer stopped Carver for speeding in a school zone at Hilliard Crossing Elementary School, 3340 Hilliard-Rome Road.

Carver stopped initially, but after the officer had talked to her and returned to his cruiser, Carver drove away southbound on Hilliard-Rome Road.

The officer, who had observed a 7-year-old child in the back seat of the vehicle, did not pursue but watched Carver driving recklessly across lanes of traffic, Litchfield said.

Moments after driving away, Carver struck a teenage bicyclist in a crosswalk at Hilliard-Rome Road and Gladstone Place.

The bicyclist sustaineda concussion and minor abrasions to the elbows and knees, Litchfield said.

Officers learned of the injured bicyclist when they were looking for Carver and were flagged down by witnesses to the crash.

Plain-clothed officers then observed Carver on Roberts Road and arrested her.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo