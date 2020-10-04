Hilliard police arrest man for firing gun during 'road-rage' incident

A 58-year-old man turned himself into the Hilliard Division of Police several hours after what authorities called a “road-rage” incident in which the man was accused of shooting a gun at the cab of a semitruck, according to an Oct. 3 news release.

Todd Crawford of Homer was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm on or near premises, a third-degree felony. No one was injured, but additional charges are pending, according to police.

The incident purportedly happened during an Oct. 3 highway caravan in support of President Donald Trump all around Interstate 270.

Emergency dispatchers had received a call from a man reporting a shot had been fired at 10:44 a.m. as the two vehicles were traveling on I-270 northbound in the Hilliard city limits.

The caller, who was driving the semitruck, reported another driver in a black pickup truck had fired a weapon at his vehicle following an altercation between them, said Hilliard police spokeswoman Andrea Litchfield.

An investigation determined Crawford fired a single shot from a .45-caliber handgun into the cab of the semitruck, Litchfield said.

Crawford turned himself into police “a few hours” after the incident, she said.

He was transported to the Franklin County jail.

Officers are continuing to investigate reports that the incident began when the vehicles struck each other while traveling in the same direction in adjacent lanes on I-270, Litchfield said.

Crawford was participating in the political demonstration when the incident occurred, Litchfield said.

Dublin Police Department officers initially responded and determined the incident occurred south of Tuttle Crossing Boulevard but north of Davidson Road and in the jurisdiction of Hilliard.

The case remains active, and all parties have been cooperative, Litchfield said.

