Notebook: Hilliard Darby boys runners gearing up for postseason

Hilliard Darby boys cross country coach Matthew Fox likes the improvement he’s seen from his team heading into the OCC-Cardinal Division meet Saturday, Oct. 17, at Pickerington Central.

“The team is continuing to progress each week and (the runners) have displayed great effort,” Fox said. “Our front guys are getting close to their postseason shape and the young guys have all had great growth over the season.”

The Panthers finished second (67) in the home Darby Dash on Oct. 6 behind Bradley (61) as Sean Carney placed first (9 minutes, 42.5 seconds) in a field of 101 runners.

Also placing in the top 10 were Collins Applegate (fourth, 10:26.5) and Jake Long (eighth, 10:40.6).

The Panthers finished seventh (149) behind champion and host Davidson (40) in the Midwest Meet of Champions on Oct. 3 as Carney won in 15:31.1 in a field of 92 runners.

The girls team finished fourth (95) in the Darby Dash behind Buckeye Valley (60), Canal Winchester (77) and Jonathan Alder (80).

Alivia Cannon led the Panthers, finishing sixth (12:23.4) out of 91 runners. Krystal Singh placed eighth (12:24.8) and Sydney Biedenharn placed 11th (12:27.9).

At the Midwest Meet of Champions, Darby was fifth (143) behind champion Davidson (23). Singh was 12th (19:44.8), Biedenharn was 16th (19:59.5) and Cannon placed 29th (20:41.7) out of 87 runners.

Darby girls golfers

advance to district

The Darby girls golf team finished third (371) behind Dublin Jerome (322) and Upper Arlington (340) as the three advanced from a Division I sectional Oct. 6 at Royal American to the district tournament Oct. 13 at New Albany Links.

Aimee Hayes led the Panthers with an 81 to finish sixth of 57 players. Maria Hayes finished with a 91 to tie for 13th, and Zaria Hampton shot a 98 to tie for 23rd.

Darby boys finish

season at sectional

The Darby boys golf team finished 12th (356) behind champion St. Charles (297) in a Division I sectional Oct. 6 at Darby Creek, ending its season.

Jared Wells led the Panthers, shooting an 81 to tie for 21st of 72 golfers. Zach Brandewie shot an 88 to tie for 38th, and Nick Stern shot a 92 to tie for 54th.

•Tison Alexander represented the Bradley boys golf team in the Division I district tournament Oct. 13 at Apple Valley.

The top two individuals not on qualifying teams advanced to state Oct. 23 and 24 at Ohio State’s Scarlet Course.

Alexander shot a 74 as the Jaguars tied Marysville with a 325 in a sectional Oct. 6 at Turnberry. Bradley finished sixth by winning the fifth-score tiebreaker, with Chapin Harrington shooting 96 while the Monarchs’ Dylan DeLauter had a 97.

Olentangy Liberty (297), Pickerington North (297), Dublin Coffman (312) and Pickerington Central (316) advanced to district.

Gahanna’s Max Hahn (73), Marysville’s Caden Fulkerson (77) and Reynoldsburg’s Grant Raubenolt (77) were the other individual qualifiers.

Griffin Dixon and Luke Lehman both shot 79 for Bradley, and Eric Litterer had a 93.

—Scott Hennen

•The Bradley girls golf team competed in the Division I district tournament Oct. 13 at New Albany Links.

The top two teams and top two individuals not on those teams advanced to state Oct. 23 and 24 at Ohio State’s Gray Course.

The Jaguars advanced to district by finishing third (348) behind Coffman (331) and Liberty (336) in a sectional Oct. 6 at Mentel Memorial.

McKenzie Miller (82) led Bradley, followed by Allie Waggener (85), Logan Parkin (86), Callie Hribar (95) and Taylor Henoch (105). Waggener and Parkin shot personal-best rounds.

—Scott Hennen

•Zach Burton of the Davidson boys golf team secured a return trip to the Division I district tournament by earning medalist honors in a 13-team sectional Oct. 7 at Denison Golf Club.

Burton finished first of 67 golfers with a 71.

As a team, Davidson finished eighth (336) behind champion Jerome (298). The top four teams and top four individuals not on qualifying teams advanced to district Oct. 13 at Apple Valley.

Aidan Terek (86), Matt Jackson (87), Ben Oakley (92) and Will Barber (94) also competed for Davidson.

“I was disappointed the team couldn’t get out, but I was happy that I was able to play pretty well and make it out,” Burton said.

At district, the top two individuals not on qualifying teams advanced to state Oct. 23 and 24 at Ohio State's Scarlet Course.

—Frank DiRenna

•In what became coach Bob Winland’s final season, the Davidson girls golf team closed the year by finishing 10th (416) in a 12-team Division I sectional Oct. 6 at Mentel Memorial behind champion Coffman (331).

Senior Kacy Harsh led the Wildcats with a 94, followed by senior Ainsley Guthrie (100), juniors Olivia Bradley and Emma Cotter (both 111) and junior Abby Emery (114).

Winland announced he's stepping down after 11 seasons to spend more time with his family.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute of it, but I have two new grandsons and other things to do. Forty years of coaching something is enough,” Winland said. “There’s a new chapter ahead.”

Harsh was honorable mention all-OCC-Central, and junior Madi Richards also is eligible to return.

—Frank DiRenna

DARBY BOYS GOLF

•OCC-Cardinal standings: Dublin Jerome (19-0), Olentangy Berlin (15-4), Thomas Worthington (9-6), Marysville (8-11), Olentangy and Darby (both 2-17)

•Seniors lost: Zach Brandewie and Nick Stern

•Key returnees: Hunter Bradfield, Erik Dickmann, Garrett Pierce and Jared Wells

•Postseason: 12th (356) at sectional behind champion St. Charles (297)

DAVIDSON GIRLS GOLF

•OCC-Central standings: New Albany (19-1), Dublin Coffman (16-4), Upper Arlington (13-7), Marysville (8-12), Canal Winchester (3-17), Davidson (1-19)

•Seniors lost: Ainsley Guthrie and Kacy Harsh

•Key returnees: Olivia Bradley, Emma Cotter and Abby Emery

•Postseason: 10th (416) at sectional behind champion Coffman (331)