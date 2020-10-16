Hilliard police beat: Oct. 16

ThisWeek group

Hilliard Division of Police officers made several drug-related arrests earlier this month:

• A 38-year-old man was arrested for felony drug abuse at 3:15 a.m. Oct. 3 at Lyman Drive and David Meeks Way.

• A 23-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug-abuse instruments at 3:18 a.m. Oct. 7 at Lyman Drive and David Meeks Way.

• A 31-year-old man was arrested for drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanor charges, at 12:30 a.m. Oct. 8 on the 3900 block of Lyman Drive.

• A 24-year-old man was arrested for drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanor charges, at 1:25 a.m. Oct. 8 on the 4600 block of Cemetery Road.

• An 18-year-old man was arrested for drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanor charges, at 4:25 p.m. Oct. 8 on the 2500 block of Hilliard-Rome Road in Columbus.