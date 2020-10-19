Notebook: Hilliard Darby girls volleyball team preparing for postseason

Stephen Borgna

The Hilliard Darby girls volleyball team is seeded 24th in the Division I district tournament and had a first-round bye and will play Thursday, Oct. 22, against 18th-seeded Big Walnut and 26th-seeded Reyoldsburg on Thursday, Oct. 22.

“We’ve done well,” said coach Rebecca Maddox, whose team was 8-12 overall and 3-6 in the OCC-Cardinal Division before its final league match against Dublin Jerome on Oct. 15. “We were slow to start with the limitations from the summer but they’ve really come together and made huge improvements.”

The Panthers – who closed the regular season at Pickerington North on Oct. 17 – lost to Thomas Worthington 19-25, 23-25, 18-25 on Oct. 13.

In that match, Darby was led by Lexi Capka (11 kills), Sophia Iosue (21 digs), Amanda Cowen (24 assists), Hannah Dameron (three blocks) and Reece Ludwig (three aces).

•Junior Zach Burton of the Davidson boys golf team closed his season by competing in the Division I district tournament Oct. 13 at Apple Valley.

Burton shot a 75 to finish tied for 11th of 72 golfers.

Burton was Player of the Year in the OCC-Central with a 71.25 average.

Sophomore Matt Jackson and freshmen Will Barber, Ben Oakley, Silas Taphorn and Aidan Terek also are eligible to return.

“Everyone will be back next year on the varsity team,” coach Brett Miller said. “Zach played strong all year, averaging a 71.2 for 18 holes. He never had a round higher than a 75. My younger golfers have made it their goal for next year to make it to district as a team and are already looking forward to next season. I was really happy with how we did this year.

“We played some harder courses this year, which was a great experience for our younger golfers.”

•Davidson girls tennis coach Adrian Tolentino was pleased with his team’s progress during his second season.

The Wildcats went 10-8 after finishing 5-11 a year ago.

“We’ve definitely improved,” Tolentino said. “We’re getting more recognition. We’re becoming a deeper program.”

In the Division I sectional at Davidson on Oct. 8 and 10, the Wildcats did not have any competitors post victories.

Seniors Maya Koob and Stasia VanGundy and sophomore Lila Davis played singles, and the doubles teams were senior Ella McWherter and junior Olivia Temelkoff, and junior Elyse Holdgreve and sophomore Abby Miksza.

VanGundy was third-team all-OCC-Central at third singles, and Holdgreve and Miksza were third-team all-league at second doubles.

Sophomore Marin Summers and freshman Sereen Alshami also are eligible to return.

•Junior Anh Thi Thai and the doubles team of senior Reyann Askar and junior Madison Kennedy of the Bradley girls tennis team lost in the opening round of the Division I district tournament Oct. 15 and 17 at Reynoldsburg.

Thai fell 6-2, 6-4 to Olentangy Liberty’s Kylie Wilson, and Askar and Kennedy were defeated 6-4, 6-2 by Pickerington North’s Corinna Moesle and Tasha Miller.

Thai was runner-up in singles in a sectional Oct. 8 and 10 at Davidson, where Askar and Kennedy placed fourth in doubles.

Also competing at the sectional in singles were senior Nina Kisin (2-1 at sectional) and junior Jasmine Thongsavanh (0-1). The doubles team of senior Dhriti Sanyasi and freshman Grace Hurley went 1-1.

The Jaguars finished 12-8 overall and fifth at 1-4 in the OCC-Central behind champion Upper Arlington (5-0).

•The Bradley boys and girls golf teams were represented at the Division I district tournaments Oct. 13 but had no state qualifiers.

The girls team shot 371 to finish eighth at New Albany Links as New Albany (294) and Dublin Coffman (322) took the top two spots and moved on to state.

Freshman McKenzie Miller shot an 84 to lead the Jaguars, followed by seniors Allie Waggener (89), Logan Parkin (95) and Callie Hribar (103) and freshman Taylor Henoch (103).

Miller was first-team all-OCC-Cardinal, Parkin was third team and Hribar and Waggener were honorable mention.

Senior Tison Alexander competed as an individual for the boys team at Apple Valley, shooting an 81 to finish in a four-way tie for 42nd.

Alexander was second-team all-league in the OCC-Central.

The Darby girls tennis team concluded their season in a Division I sectional at Davidson on Oct. 8 and 10.

In singles, junior Lexie Mincy advanced to the third round before falling 6-0, 6-1 to Dublin Coffman’s Dasha Chistyakova..

Senior Jordan Caple lost in the first round and senior Allison Nolan also lost in the first round after winning her feed-in match.

In doubles, seniors Chantrea Thip and Makenzie Robertson and freshmen Mackenzie Davis and Kaitlyn Irwin both lost in the second round.

Nolan (second singles) and Thip and Robertson (second doubles) were third-team all-league as the Panthers finished 7-13 overall and 1-4 in the OCC-Cardinal.

BRADLEY BOYS GOLF

•OCC-Central standings: Olentangy Liberty and Olentangy Orange (both 18-2), Dublin Coffman (11-9), Upper Arlington (8-12), Davidson (5-15), Bradley (0-20)

•Seniors lost: Tison Alexander, Luke Lehman, Eric Litterer

•Key returnees: Griffin Dixon and Chapin Harrington

•Postseason: Sixth (325) at sectional behind champion Olentangy Liberty (297)

DAVIDSON BOYS GOLF

•Seniors lost: None

•Key returnees: Zach Burton and Matt Jackson

BRADLEY GIRLS GOLF

•OCC-Cardinal standings: Dublin Jerome (28-0), Delaware (24-4), Darby (18-10), Olentangy Berlin (16-12), Bradley (14-14), Dublin Scioto (8-20), Worthington Kilbourne (3-25), Thomas Worthington (1-27)

•Seniors lost: Callie Hribar, Logan Parkin and Allie Waggener

•Key returnees: Taylor Henoch and McKenzie Miller

•Postseason: Third (348) at sectional behind champion Coffman (331); eighth (371) at district behind champion New Albany (294)

BRADLEY GIRLS TENNIS

•Record: 12-8 overall

•OCC-Central standings: UA (5-0), Coffman (4-1), Liberty (3-2), Orange (2-3), Bradley (1-4), Davidson (0-5)

•Seniors lost: Reyann Askar, Nina Kisin, Sheeva Menon, Dhriti Sanyasi and Jillian Weita

•Key returnees: Grace Hurley, Madison Kennedy, Anh Thi Thai and Jasmine Thongsavanh

DAVIDSON GIRLS TENNIS

•Record: 10-8 overall

•Seniors lost: Maya Koob, Ella McWherter and Stasia VanGundy

•Key returnees: Lila Davis, Elyse Holdgreve, Abby Miksza and Olivia Temelkoff

DARBY GIRLS TENNIS

•OCC-Cardinal standings: Jerome (5-0), Olentangy (4-1), Berlin (3-2), Marysville (2-3), Darby (1-4), Thomas (0-5)

•Seniors lost: Jordan Caple, Makayla Enterman, Crystal Finzer, Yasmeen Khafagy, Callie Mann, Allison Nolan, Hayley Pettit, Makenzie Robertson, Sara Salem, Chantrea Thip, Hallie Zacatelco

•Key returnees: Mackenzie Davis, Kaitlyn Irwin, Lexie Mincy