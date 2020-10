ThisWeek group

Many businesses in and around Hilliard are participating in the Hilliard Area Chamber of Commerce's Scarecrow Spooktacular, which runs through Sunday, Nov. 1.

First-, second- and third-place prizes will be awarded to the best scarecrows.

Locations of the scarecrows are posted on the chamber's website for people who would like to view the festive decorations.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews