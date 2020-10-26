Notebook: Hilliard Davidson cross country teams sweep OCC-Central titles

The Hilliard Davidson girls cross country team continued its domination in the OCC-Central Division by winning its sixth consecutive league title Oct. 17 at Westerville North.

The boys team also won its fifth title in a row.

Led by Caitlyn Jones, the Wildcats finished first (18) ahead of runner-up Dublin Coffman (67).

Jones, a transfer from Bradley, finished first of 54 runners in 18 minutes, 34.5 seconds. Davidson has had the individual champion six of the last seven seasons.

Last season, Jones finished 43rd (19:08.3) of 183 runners competing for Bradley at state.

Also for Davidson at the league meet, Dillon Sweetman was second (18:57.7) followed by Alyssa Mason (third, 19:00.7), Justine Smith (fourth, 19:02.1), Keagan Gehring (eighth, 19:27.4), Sofia Bishoff (ninth, 19:38.3) and Lindsay Stull (10th, 19:40.5).

Stull was competing in her first varsity meet of the year after missing most of the season with a right foot injury.

The seniors completed a four-year sweep of league titles.

“Davidson girls had a great OCC meet,” coach Nate King said. “We were focusing on having four way up front and 5-6-7-8 closing the gap on No. 4. They executed well. Lindsay is back in the varsity seven for the first time this season and looks to improve as the postseason marches on.”

The Wildcats competed in the Division I, district 1 race Oct. 24 at Darby. The regional is Saturday, Oct. 31, at Pickerington North.

The Bradley girls finished sixth (190) at the league meet, with Samantha Hosni leading the Jaguars by finishing 49th (22:55.8).

Amber Figueroa was 50th (24:54.6), Naomi Centric was 51st (26:25.9) and Jessica Barton was 52nd (26:28.9).

At regional, the top five teams and top 20 runners advance to state Nov. 7 at Fortress Obetz.

The Davidson boys team (32 points) finishing ahead of second-place Coffman (68).

Connor Ackley was first of 56 runners in 15:38.7, followed by Nick Puhl (second, 15:46.2), Brody Boyd (eighth, 16:21.3), R.J. Sagrilla (10th, 16:35.9), Alex Hudson (11th, 16:39), Noah Pease (12th, 16:39.1) and Nate Gilbert (15th, 16:46).

The Wildcats competed in the district 1 meet.

Bradley finished fifth (115) in the OCC-Central race led by Joshua George’s fourth-place finish (16:12).

Also competing were Gabe Paynter (16th, 16:48.4), Evan Corea (31st, 17:26.6) and Caden Burkhart (33rd, 17:30.9).

The Jaguars competed in the district 3 race.

• The Darby boys and girls cross country teams left the OCC-Cardinal meet at Pickerington Central on Oct. 17 with two champions.

Krystal Singh (20:05.4) won the girls race, and Sean Carney (15:50.4) won the boys race.

Sydney Biedenharn was third (20:07.3) for the girls, followed by Alivia Cannon (11th, 20:44.4), Mia Wyngarden (34th, 22:24), Kara Martin (35th, 22:28.4), Madison Brokaw (42nd, 23:00) and Taylor Clark (44th, 23:02.9).

“The girls competed really well,” girls coach Jon Agriesti said. “Krystal ran really controlled for the win, and Sydney was beat right at the line. So overall a great day.”

The girls team was fourth (78) behind champion Dublin Jerome (45).

Also for the boys team, Jake Long was 15th (17:23.3), followed by Braden Bower (31st, 17:45.6), Collins Applegate (34th, 17:53.4), Caleb Nelles (42nd, 18:23.1), George Hughes (45th, 18:32.1) and Aidan Koppenhofer (49th,18:42.8).

The boys finished fifth (117) behind Jerome (31).

“It was nice to have an OCC champion with Sean,” coach Matthew Fox said. “I thought he ran well and smart up front to win without exerting too much overall. I think the rest of the boys would say it wasn’t our best tactical race by any means, but I think it was a valuable lesson that we can carry into districts.

"I really have loved the way we’ve trained this week in response, and I’m excited to see how we perform on our home course (at the Division I district meet).”

Both teams competed in the section 2 races at the district.

•The Bradley girls volleyball team reached its third consecutive Division I district semifinal by defeating 15th-seeded Grove City 25-16, 25-14, 25-18 on Oct. 21 in the second round.

The 25th-seeded Jaguars also defeated 14th-seeded Delaware 25-18, 23-25, 25-20, 25-15 on Oct. 19 in the first round. Bradley was 7-11 overall before facing second-seeded Dublin Scioto in a district semifinal Oct. 27.

The district final is Saturday, Oct. 31, at the home of the higher seed against seventh-seeded Olentangy Liberty or 11th-seeded Olentangy.

Through 16 matches, Maggie Willis led in kills (177) and Lolah Maxey had team-highs in digs (185) and aces (25). Anna Alford had a team-leading 43 blocks and Emma Richter led with 445 assists.

