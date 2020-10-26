Led by 95-year-old, trio of men keep St. James Lutheran Church graveyard tidy

The elderly man climbed down out of his pickup truck, a plaid flannel shirt warding off the crisp fall morning chill and a pair of wraparound Prada shades shielding his eyes.

He kept his head down as he barreled straight for the gassed-up, zero-turn lawnmower.

But Bob Giehl sensed that everyone was watching him, so he glanced up at the two men standing in front of the maintenance garage of St. James Lutheran Church at 5660 Trabue Road in west Columbus and grumbled a simple, "What?''

Steve Dodson and Gary Giehl, Bob Giehl's son, both laughed.

"He wants you to think he's a crusty ol' guy, but he's really a sweetheart," Dodson said of the 95-year-old he has known his whole life. "At his age, you're allowed to pretend to be grumpy."

After a few minutes of good-natured ribbing and griping, the trio slipped into their weekly routine caring for the historical St. James graveyard, a place of reverence for them where their kin and generations of the church members they love are buried. The church was organized in 1847.

This trio have lost track of how many years they have met every Thursday morning to complete the lawn-care tasks, but they reckon it's been at least six.

Dodson, a 71-year-old retired corporate salesman, pushes a mower around the tombstones, and 67-year-old Gary Giehl runs the string trimmer as his father zips up and down the rows, leaving perfectly straight lines in his wake.

"Bobby knows what he wants people to say about him when he dies: that he loved mowing grass," Dodson said, laughing again. "When it comes time to mow, he doesn't mess around."

This story was supposed to be about Bob Giehl and all the good he's done in his life and all that he still does for others. But one really can't talk about the work that goes on at St. James Lutheran Church, at Trabue and Hilliard-Rome roads, without talking some about all three men.

They are, as with nearly every congregation, just a few cogs on a giant wheel of volunteers who make things go. But when pressed, Dodson admitted their closeness is special. And he said that's because Bob Giehl – who with his late wife was best friends with Dodson's late parents – makes it so.

A member since 1937, he is the oldest man to belong to the church. (One woman on the rolls is older.)

He joined not long after he moved to nearby Fisher Road in 1937 – even before he met Sarah Jane Stewart and married her in 1945. Bob Giehl had joined his family's plumbing business, eventually taking it over and retiring from it. When a great-grandson soon enters an apprenticeship program, he will become the eighth generation of Giehls – including Gary – to join Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 189.

Which leads us back to some of that good work.

Dodson said there is nothing Giehl can't engineer out of pipe and pieces and parts on hand, so he constantly is jury-rigging or retrofitting things for people he knows. And even at 95, he still can fold his body like an accordion and squeeze under sinks to stop a leak or switch out a part, so if someone needs him, he goes.

Then there's the softer side of things, Dodson said. Like how when Giehl's best friend was sick and dying, his legs would cramp endlessly. And it was Giehl who always would, without ever being asked, sit next to him and rub them as they talked.

"He's always been there for everyone," Dodson said. "He is just so very, very kind."

But it is here at the graveyard where the men all feel the importance of the work the most.

Giehl jokes about why he does it: "Running a mower is about all I can still do," he says with a laugh and a shake of his head.

Which, of course, isn't true. He does it mostly because the love of his life is buried there.

At a recent session, the trio got going just as the church bells tolled 10 a.m. Gary Giehl started at the headstones that mark the babies and children, gently moving aside a spinning whirly-gig from one and a small toy turtle from another to clear away some weeds.

Dodson pushed along the building and weaved between the smaller stones where the big zero-turn couldn't go.

And Bob Giehl zipped along like he was in a race, a smile on his face the whole time. Except for two times.

First, he paused where his best friend, Harold Rausch, is buried and told his old pal hello.

And then, when he reached the very back row, he stopped again at the stone marked GIEHL. There rests his beloved Sarah Jane, whom he lost in 2009 after 63 years of marriage, and their son, Michael, who died in 2003 in his 50s.

On this particular Thursday, Bob Giehl rolled up to his family's headstone, dropped his head and rested it on his hands that gripped the mower's handles, and his shoulders shook with a few deep breaths. Then he moved on.

Yes, for him, mowing there is personal.

Speaking about Sarah Jane earlier, he recalled how the home-economics teacher always had meat and potatoes on the table at 5 every night and a freshly baked pie for dessert. (He was partial to her pecan.) And, oh, such a talented seamstress she was. And what a great mother to their three kids.

A man of few words, he added simply, "I miss her."

At the end of the mowing session, the trio headed back to the maintenance garage and put the gear away. Then, they commenced their weekly "Bible study," though no Bible was in sight.

Instead, Bob Giehl pulled a bottle of Pabst Blue Ribbon from the refrigerator and cracked it open. The other two each chose a bottle of Michelob Ultra. This is their only payment, they said with ornery smiles, for doing the Lord's work here each week.

On this day, sitting under a bright fall sun, Bob Giehl sipped his one weekly treat, and the men talked of golf scores and politics and caught up on the latest news about someone's recent divorce and second marriage.

Afterward, he headed down the road to buy his weekly $10 container of seafood salad at Frank's Fish & Seafood Market and then headed to his retirement home at Choctaw Lake in nearby Madison County, where he would sit in his easy chair and work the day's crossword puzzles.

"He's led a good life," Dodson said of his friend. "So many people are better off for his kindness."

