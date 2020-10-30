Hilliard Police Beat: Oct. 30

ThisWeek group

Catalytic converters recently were cut and removed from two vehicles in two separate incidents, according to the Hilliard Division of Police.

In the first incident, a woman reported a catalytic converter was removed from her vehicle between 9 p.m. Oct. 20 and 11 a.m. Oct. 21 while it was parked on the 6800 block of Bluebird Place.

Property loss was reported at $450.

in the second incident, a woman told police a catalytic converter was stolen from her vehicle between 9:30 p.m. Oct. 18 and 5:30 p.m. Oct. 20 on the 4600 block of Crystal Ball Drive.

Property loss was reported at $700.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

• A breaking-and-entering incident occurred between 7:41 p.m. Oct. 18 and 8:32 a.m. Oct. 19 at Legacy Smokehouse, 3987 Main St.

The report said $374 was stolen from a cash-register drawer.

• A man told police eight credit cards, a driver’s license and $2 were stolen between 9 p.m. Oct. 19 and 8:30 a.m. Oct. 20 from a vehicle parked on the 3900 block of Davidson Run Court.

• A 38-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia at 1:10 a.m. Oct. 20 on the 3800 block of Park Mill Run Drive.

• A 37-year-old woman was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia at 3:25 a.m. Oct. 20 at Britton Parkway and Carrington Way.