Firefighters put out blaze at apartments near Avery and Davidson roads

The Norwich and Washington township fire departments and the Columbus Division of Fire put out a two-alarm fire Monday afternoon, Nov. 2, at the Avery Pointe Apartments on Adams Lane in Hilliard, near Avery and Davidson roads.

The fire was contained shortly after 3 p.m., said Norwich Township fire Chief Jeff Warren.

No one was injured, Warren said.

Norwich Township fire marshal Scott Tigner said the fire was not suspicious in nature. The origin of the blaze and the full extent of the damage is yet to be determined.

While the fire was active, Avery Road was closed south of Davidson Road to Taylor-Lane Avenue.

The fire was active just as students were being released from Weaver Middle School, on the east side of Avery Road and across the street from the apartments where the fire broke out.

