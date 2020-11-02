Notebook: Hilliard Bradley girls volleyball team again reached district semifinal

The Hilliard Bradley girls volleyball team became a cohesive unit at the right time as the Jaguars reached their third consecutive Division I district semifinal.

Bradley finished 7-12 overall after losing 25-16, 25-17, 25-11 at second-seeded Dublin Scioto on Oct. 27 in a district semifinal.

The 25th-seeded Jaguars won road matches during the first two rounds of the postseason, beating 14th-seeded Delaware 25-18, 23-25, 25-20, 25-15 on Oct. 19 and 15th-seeded Grove City 25-16, 25-14, 25-18 on Oct. 21.

“I think they finally started clicking,” said first-year coach Abbey Arnett, whose team finished fifth (2-7) behind champion Olentangy Orange (10-0) in the OCC-Central Division. “The seniors really decided that this could be their last match, and it was time to show up and play. Everybody bought in, and we rolled with it.”

Senior middle hitter Anna Alford (second-team all-league) had 147 kills and a team-leading 43 blocks, and senior middle hitter Penellope Kern (honorable mention all-district, first-team all-league) had 122 kills, 131 digs, 17 aces and 14 blocks.

Senior outside hitter Lolah Maxey had team-highs in digs (185) and aces (25), and senior outside hitter Clare Flanagan missed six weeks with an unspecified injury but still totaled 44 kills and 61 digs.

Junior outside hitter Maggie Willis (honorable mention all-league) led the team with 177 kills and added 118 digs and 10 blocks. Junior setter Emma Richter had a team-high 445 assists as well as 161 digs, 20 aces and 13 blocks.

• The Bradley girls soccer team, which endured a two-week layoff because of the COVID-19 coronavirus, finished 4-8-2 overall and tied Davidson for fifth (0-4-1) in the OCC-Central.

The 14th-seeded Jaguars lost to 30th-seeded Canal Winchester 1-0 in overtime Oct. 21 in the opening round of the Division I district tournament.

Senior forward Avery Jantonio (first-team all-league) had a team-high four goals to finish her career with 24. Senior midfielder Meghan Shay had one goal.

Sophomore forward Genevieve Jantonio (honorable mention all-league) had two goals and three assists, and sophomore forward Clara Richardson (second-team all-league) had two goals and two assists. Sophomore defender Marena Kraft was special mention all-league.

Senior goalie Alison Rasor had 81 saves, and sophomore Jada Van Steenvoort made 20 saves.

–Scott Hennen

• After the season ended in a Division I district semifinal, Darby boys soccer coach Kyle Reichle said he was proud of his team's play throughout the season.

The 14th-seeded Panthers lost 1-0 at third-seeded Olentangy Liberty on Oct. 27 to finish 9-6-4 overall.

“I thought we played well and had a good year,” Reichle said. “We lost in the district semifinal, which I thought was not our goal, but we played well in the semifinal against Liberty. They’re a quality team and they’ve always been. To compete with them and come away with only a 1-0 defeat was respectable.”

The Panthers and Olentangy Berlin both finished 2-2-1 in the OCC-Cardinal to tie for third behind champion Dublin Jerome (4-0-1).

Junior Wassim Metatla led the Panthers with eight goals and six assists. Junior Gio Roberts had seven goals and three assists, and sophomore Jack Thomas had six goals and four assists.

In addition to that trio, junior Danny Gajda also should return.

“We’ve got a good core group of guys coming back that I’m excited for,” Reichle said

–Stephen Borgna

• The season ended for the 19th-seeded Darby girls soccer team with a 3-2 loss Oct. 28 at third-seeded Dublin Coffman in a Division I district semifinal.

The Panthers finished 6-9-2 overall and fifth (0-4-1) in the OCC-Cardinal behind champion Olentangy (5-0).

“Record doesn’t indicate this team. We were in every game but two this season, and all were very close games,” coach Kelsey Pichel-Prichard said. “This team has tough, gritty, and smart soccer players. Everyone contributed to our successes, and we’re truly better together.”

Junior Sydney Thomas led the Panthers with 11 goals and 10 assists. Other top players on offense were freshman Keilah Muldrow (eight goals, three assists), senior Mackenzie Hessick (four goals, three assists) and senior Gabby Simpson (three goals, three assists).

In addition to Thomas and Muldrow, the Panthers expect to return juniors Casey Rigel, Olivia Miller, Marissa Blake and Kathy King, sophomore Ellie Janetski and freshman Kaitlyn Rogowski.

–Stephen Borgna

• The Davidson girls soccer team saw its season end with a 1-0 loss at fifth-seeded Pickerington North in a Division I district semifinal Oct. 28.

The game was scoreless at halftime before the Panthers broke through in the second half.

The 10th-seeded Wildcats finished 6-7-4.

Davidson defeated 17th-seeded Olentangy Berlin 2-0 in the second round Oct. 24 behind goals from Alexis Ivory and Sydney Thompson.

–Frank DiRenna

• The Davidson girls volleyball team finished 4-17 overall under first-year coach Shane Farrell.

The Wildcats went 1-8 in the OCC-Central to finish sixth behind champion Olentangy Orange (10-0).

Seeded 32nd in the Division I district tournament, Davidson lost 25-19, 25-18, 25-17 at fourth-seeded Watkins Memorial in the second round Oct. 21.

Expected to return are juniors Ryann Bunyak (outside hitter), Maci Keys (middle hitter) and Madelyn McMillan (outside hitter) and sophomores Riley Hall (defensive specialist), Maura Jacob (libero), Anna Rodenbaugh (setter) and Lydia Sauer (middle hitter).

–Frank DiRenna

