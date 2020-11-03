American Legion to serve free Veterans Day bean dinner in Hilliard

Although the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic caused the William R. Schnug Memorial Post 614 to cancel its Veterans Day parade, the American Legion post will serve its traditional free bean dinner that normally accompanies the parade in Hilliard.

Beans and cornbread, for carryout only, will be available at the post at 4579 Avery Road from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Meals are available to pick up at the door or by calling 740-993-3979 for delivery to vehicles in the parking lot.

The meals are free, but donations are accepted to support the Gifts for Yanks program of the Ohio American Legion.

