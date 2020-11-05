Hilliard Arts Council's virtual play will stream Nov. 13 to 15

A Pulitzer Prize-winning play set in a Midwestern town during World War II is the subject of the Hilliard Arts Council’s fall production.

And just as the drama departments at Hilliard Bradley, Darby and Davidson high schools streamed online their stage plays this fall, the arts council will do likewise for “Talley’s Folly” because of the continuing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets for “Talley’s Folly” are $10 each and are available at showtix4u.com/event-details/41995.

Tickets include viewing instructions for broadcasts that are available anytime from 12:01 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, to 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15. The production may be streamed via showtix4u.com.

Only one viewing will be permitted per ticket purchase, although multiple viewers may watch at the same time, said Robin Brenneman, executive director of the Hilliard Arts Council.

The show is 90 minutes in length and must be finished before the stream ends at 11:30 p.m. Nov. 15, Brenneman said.

“Talley’s Folly” was written by Lanford Wilson and is set in 1944 on the Talley estate in Lebanon, Missouri.

It tells the story of Matt Friedman, a Jewish accountant from St. Louis, who arrives at the estate to plead his love to Sally Talley, who initially rebuffs him, but they eventually find they are kindred spirits, Brenneman said.

“I intentionally cast a couple so they would not need to worry about being socially distant (during rehearsals and filming),” Brenneman said.

Chris Johnson plays the role of Matt Friedman and Marrett Laney portrays Sally Talley.

Laney, 29, of Columbus said being in a committed relationship helps her relate to her role.

"I used to be a lot like Sally," she said. "She is a strong person but overcome by fear when it comes to being vulnerable.

"I think audiences will relate to the story line of overcoming such fears for the chance at a rewarding relationship."

Johnson, 33, of Columbus said he has been acting for 15 years and was "thrilled" to offered to role by Brenneman. He has acted in several Hilliard Arts Council productions, including performing the lead role in "Shrek."

"Getting ready for this show was more challenging than it has been in the past (because) I’m used to playing humorous rolls and doing comedy," Johnson said. "Playing opposite of my partner has also been a major joy. She is so extraordinarily talented and makes me a better performer."

