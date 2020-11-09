Notebook: Hilliard Davidson girls soccer team responded to adversity

Hilliard Davidson girls soccer coach Heather Usner was pleased with how her team responded to what was a challenging season.

The Wildcats had positive moments while finishing 6-7-4 overall.

“With everything going on in the world, getting the kids back to school and getting them used to it since Hilliard has been a hybrid situation, everything is a little different,” Usner said. “I was really proud of how they responded to some ties that we thought probably should have been wins and some losses that we thought could have been ties and how they responded to adversity.”

Seeded 10th in the Division I district tournament, Davidson defeated 17th-seeded Olentangy Berlin 2-0 in the second round Oct. 24 before losing at fifth-seeded Pickerington North 1-0 in a semifinal Oct. 28.

Davidson went 0-4-1 in the OCC-Central Division to tie Bradley for fifth behind champion Olentangy Orange (4-1).

The Wildcats played Bradley to a scoreless tie Sept. 26 and beat Darby 3-0 on Aug. 29.

Junior Sydney Thompson (forward/midfielder) led the team in scoring with 10 goals and three assists and was named first-team all-league.

Junior Elizabeth Wile (defender) was second-team all-league, senior Megan Harper (defender) was special mention all-league and senior Grace Royer (forward) was honorable mention all-league.

Others eligible to return include juniors Kayleigh Doherty (defender), Audrey Gibson-Zweifel (goalie), Whitney Ho (goalie), Alexis Ivory (defender/forward), Kate Kodger (forward), Natalie Rickel (defender), Sarah Ryan (defender), Lydia Schroyer (defender), Khadija Seck (midfielder/forward) and Emory Trout (midfielder).

Also eligible to return are sophomores Miriam Smith (forward), Emma Wells (midfielder) and Ella Wickham (goalie) and freshman Katelyn Schulze (midfielder).

•The 24th-seeded Darby girls volleyball team lost 25-17, 25-20, 18-25, 26-24 at 18th-seeded Big Walnut in the second round of the Division I district tournament Oct. 22 to finish 9-14.

Senior outside hitter Lexi Capka finished with 195 kills and senior libero Sophia Iosue had 359 digs. Iosue was second-team all-league in the OCC-Cardinal, while Capka was special mention all-league and senior outside hitter/middle blocker Shelby Long was honorable mention all-league.

The Panthers will lose six players to graduation. Expected key returnees include sophomores Amanda Cowen (setter) and Kaitylnn Swartz (defensive specialist) and juniors Hannah Dameron (middle blocker), Rachel Hopkins (middle blocker) and Catherine Wallace (outside hitter).

—Stephen Borgna

•The Darby girls golf team finished ninth (372) behind champion New Albany (294) in the Division I district tournament Oct. 13 at New Albany Links to conclude its season.

Sophomore Zaria Hampton led the Panthers with a 27th-place finish (85). Sophomore Lexy Aurand tied for 36th (93), senior Maria Hayes tied for 40th (95), sophomore Aimee Hayes finished 48th (99) and senior Bailey Miller finished 54th (126).

Maria Hayes was second-team all-league in the OCC-Cardinal and Aimee Hayes, Aurand and Hampton were third-team all-league as the Panthers finished third (18-10) behind champion Dublin Jerome (28-0).

—Stephen Borgna

•The Bradley boys and girls cross country teams had just one participant — senior Gabe Paynter — competing in the Division I regional meet Oct. 31 at Pickerington North.

Paynter finished 87th in 17 minutes, 49.3 seconds in the boys race. He reached the regional by placing 20th in 16:44.5 in the district 3 race Oct. 24 at Darby. Senior Joshua George (26th, 16:53.4) was two places from advancing.

George (fifth, 16:12.0) and Paynter (16th, 16:48.4) led the way as the boys finished fifth (115 points) in the OCC-Central meet Oct. 17 at Westerville North behind champion Davidson (32).

Sophomore Samantha Hosni (49th, 22:55.8) and senior Amber Figueroa (50th, 24:54.6) led the girls squad, which was sixth (190) behind champion Davidson (18).

—Scott Hennen

•The Bradley boys soccer team lost at second-seeded New Albany 3-0 on Oct. 27 in a Division I district semifinal.

The 24th-seeded Jaguars finished 4-9-2 overall and tied Olentangy Orange for fourth (1-3-1) in the OCC-Central behind champion Olentangy Liberty (5-0).

Midfielder Devon Hess (special mention all-league), defender Rishil Patel (first-team all-league) and goalie Dominic Williams (first-team all-league) led a 13-player senior class.

Juniors Tony Baxendell (forward; second-team all-league), Beau Bennett (defender), Christian Harris (defender; honorable mention all-league), Brian Kitchen (midfielder) and Joey Lopez (defender) are top performers expected back along with sophomore midfielders Zach Alting, Cesar Diaz and Juan Melendez.

—Scott Hennen

sports@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSports

BRADLEY CROSS COUNTRY

•OCC-Central standings: Boys — Davidson (32), Dublin Coffman (68), Olentangy Orange (86), Upper Arlington (90), Bradley (115), Olentangy Liberty (133); Girls — Davidson (18), Coffman (67), UA (80), Orange (98), Liberty (100), Bradley (190)

•Seniors lost: Boys — Nate Bontz, Caden Burkhart, Joshua George, Robby Klise, Isaac Partida and Gabe Paynter; Girls — Mara Eagle, Amber Figueroa and Christie Schweitzer

•Key returnees: Boys — Noah Buschur, Matthew Connell and Evan Corea; Girls — Jessica Barton and Samantha Hosni

•Postseason: Boys — Eighth (242) at district behind champion Lancaster (91); Girls — Did not score at district

BRADLEY BOYS SOCCER

•Record: 4-9-2 overall

•OCC-Central standings: Liberty (5-0), Coffman (4-1), UA (2-2-1), Bradley and Orange (both 1-3-1), Davidson (0-4-1)

•Seniors lost: Connor Clarke, Chris Crock, Kevin Gonzalez, Armando Hernandez, Devon Hess, Landon Hiddle, David Lamb, Axel Morales, Rasheed Motasem, Rishil Patel, Elijah Solokha, Kotaku Tam and Dominic Williams

•Key returnees: Zach Alting, Tony Baxendell, Beau Bennett, Cesar Diaz, Christian Harris, Brian Kitchen, Joey Lopez and Juan Melendez

•Postseason: Defeated Marysville 2-0; lost to New Albany 3-0 in Division I district semifinal

DARBY GIRLS GOLF

•OCC-Cardinal standings: Dublin Jerome (28-0), Delaware (24-4), Darby (18-10), Bradley (14-14), Olentangy Berlin (16-12), Dublin Scioto (8-20), Worthington Kilbourne (3-25), Thomas Worthington (1-27)

•Seniors lost: Maria Hayes, Michaela Hamet, Rebekah Malone and Bailey Miller

•Key returnees: Lexy Aurand, Isabella Centeno, Zaria Hampton and Aimee Hayes

•Postseason: Third (371) at sectional behind champion Jerome (322); ninth (372) at district behind champion New Albany (294)

DARBY GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

•Record: 9-14 overall

•OCC-Cardinal standings: Olentangy (9-0), Thomas (7-3), Berlin (4-5), Darby and Jerome (both 4-6), Marysville (0-8)

•Seniors lost: Alexa Capka, Emma Fratianne, Catherine Gearhiser, Sophia Iosue, Shelby Long and Reece Ludwig

•Key returnees: Amanda Cowen, Hannah Dameron, Rachel Hopkins, Kaitylnn Swartz and Catherine Wallace

•Postseason: Lost to Big Walnut 25-17, 25-20, 18-25, 26-24 in second round of Division I district tournament

DAVIDSON GIRLS SOCCER

•Record: 6-7-4 overall

•OCC-Central standings: Orange (4-1), Coffman (3-0-2), Liberty (3-1-1), UA (2-2-1), Davidson and Bradley (both 0-4-1)

•Seniors lost: Kylie Fetty, Megan Harper, Kira Kaufman, Grace Royer, Makayla Stischok and Sydney Stover

•Key returnees: Kayleigh Doherty, Kate Kodger, Khadija Seck, Sydney Thompson, Emma Wells and Elizabeth Wile

•Postseason: Def. Olentangy Berlin 2-0; lost to Pickerington North 1-0 in Division I district semifinal