Hilliard Police Beat: Nov. 13

A man told the Hilliard Division of Police a .40-caliber handgun and a nylon holster were stolen between 3:30 p.m. Nov. 4 and 9:15 a.m. Nov. 5 from a vehicle parked on the 5200 block of Tarlton Boulevard.

Property loss was reported at $559.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

• A woman told police Nov. 6 that prescription medication, clothes, electronics and personal items were stolen between 9:55 p.m. Nov. 1 and 7:30 a.m. Nov. 2 from a vehicle parked on the 4500 block of Crystal Clear Drive. Property loss was reported at $2,100.

• A business on the 4400 block of Lyman Drive reported $180 was stolen between 9 a.m. Nov. 4 and noon Nov. 5.

• A 32-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia at 12:28 a.m. Nov. 3 on the 3800 block of Lyman Drive.

• A 30-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drugs at 10:26 p.m. Nov. 3 on Interstate 270 northbound.

• A 23-year-old woman was arrested for felony possession of drugs Nov. 7 at Alton Darby Creek and Walker roads. No time was recorded in the report.

• A 19-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance at 3:04 a.m. Nov. 7 on the 3800 block of Park Mill Run Drive.

• A 28-year-old woman was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia at 2:54 a.m. Nov. 8 at Mountain Laurel Road and Ember Square.