Hilliard Police Beat: Nov. 18

An employee of Kroger, 4656 Cemetery Road, told Hilliard Division of Police officers a handgun was displayed during a robbery that occurred at 11:15 a.m. Nov. 13.

A man left the store with a cart full of energy drinks and beef jerky when an alarm sounded, according to police spokeswoman Andrea Litchfield. The employee confronted the man, who threatened the employee with a handgun, Litchfield said.

The stolen merchandise was worth $1,053, according to the police report.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

• Officers responded to a report of a motorcyclist on Norwich Street passing vehicles illegally and traveling about 80 mph, according to witnesses. An officer saw a motorcycle matching a description at Avery Road and Main Street and activated lights and sirens, but the motorcyclist fled south, police said.

• A black "beach cruiser" bicycle worth $300 was stolen between 3:30 and 3:45 p.m. Nov. 13 on the 4700 block of Cemetery Road.

• A wallet containing a driver’s license, a credit card and a concealed-handgun license was reported stolen between 8 p.m. Nov. 12 and 10 a.m. Nov. 13 from a vehicle parked on the 3600 block of Scarberry Drive.

• Credit cards were reported stolen between 11 p.m. Nov. 13 and 6 a.m. Nov. 14 from a vehicle parked on the 4100 block of Pierson Street.

• A laptop computer, a cellphone, DVDs, a hammer drill, other tools, money and 8 grams of gold on digital cards were reported stolen between 11:30 p.m. Nov. 13 and 9:45 a.m. Nov. 14 from a vehicle parked on the 4600 block of Edgewyn Avenue. Property loss was reported at $2,111.

• A package worth $22 was reported stolen between 5:02 and 5:05 a.m. Nov. 15 from a residence on the 6000 block of Homestead Court.

• A credit card and $100 was reported stolen at 5 a.m. Nov. 15 from a vehicle parked on the 4000 block of Treebrook Drive.

• A 33-year-old woman was arrested for felony assault at 10:25 p.m. Nov. 10 on the 5100 block of Drivemere Road.

• A 28-year-old man was arrested for felony possession of drugs at 12:35 a.m. Nov. 12 on the 3500 block of Main Street.

• A 30-year-old man was arrested for felony possession of drugs and a 29-year-old woman was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia at 3 a.m. Nov. 15 on the 4200 block of Cemetery Road.

• A 31-year-old man was arrested for felony possession of drugs at 4:32 p.m. Nov. 15 at Cemetery Road and Parkway Lane.