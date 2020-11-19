Hilliard police holding clothing drive for local students

Hilliard's second "Cram the Cruiser" donation drive will be held in conjunction with the annual tree-lighting event from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6.

Because of COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions, both events will be held in a drive-thru format at Weaver Park, adjacent to the Franklin County Fairgrounds at 4100 Columbia St.

Residents may donate new winter coats, scarves or gloves for children. All collected items will be given to K-12 students in Hilliard City Schools.

“We are grateful for the support from the Hilliard Division of Police and our entire community,” said Stacie Raterman, director of communications for the school district.

A Hilliard Division of Police officer will be at the drive-thru to collect winter clothing to “cram” a cruiser full, said Andrea Litchfield, a police spokeswoman.

Early donations also can be made at a collection box at the Hilliard

Community Center, 3800 Veterans Memorial Drive.

Police hope to expand the program that launched last year, said police Chief Robert Fisher.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo