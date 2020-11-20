Hilliard closing public buildings as coronavirus cases increase

Hilliard will close its municipal building, community center and senior center to residents from Monday, Nov. 23, through Jan. 18 because of an increase in COVID-19 coronavirus cases.

The Joint Safety Services Building on Northwest Parkway also will remain closed to the public.

The announcement was made Nov. 19, shortly after Gov. Mike DeWine announced Franklin County had been downgraded to a "purple" Level 4 on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System that measures the risk of coronavirus spread in Ohio's 88 counties.

City leaders have been monitoring the spike in positive COVID-19 cases in central Ohio, said David Ball, director of communications for Hilliard.

However, virtual and online classes still will be held, as will the drive-thru senior lunch program, Ball said.

Residents who need to contact a city department during the closures may visit the city’s website at hilliardohio.gov.

