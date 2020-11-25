Hilliard City Schools will return to remote learning Nov. 30

Hilliard City Schools students will revert to a remote-learning format Monday, Nov. 30.

The district on Nov. 25 announced the change in education mode from hybrid to eLearning, in which all students will learn from home using Canvas and Zoom via the district’s website. Canvas is the district's learning-management system.

Superintendent John Marschhausen said at the Nov. 23 school board meeting that if Franklin County remained at a "purple" Level 4 on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System that measures the risk of exposure to the COVID-19 coronavirus, the district would revert to eLearning.

Franklin County was the first of Ohio’s 88 counties to reach Level 4 since Gov. Mike DeWine introduced the health-advisory system. That triggered a “watch week” for Hilliard, Marschhausen said, and after Franklin Country remained at a Level 4 for a second week and according to a policy board members approved Sept. 28, the district moved back to eLearning.

Hilliard has been in hybrid-learning mode since Aug. 31.

