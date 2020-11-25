Hilliard Police Beat: Nov. 25

ThisWeek group

A woman told the Hilliard Division of Police her vehicle, which contained a coat and purse, was stolen between 8 p.m. Nov. 16 and 5 a.m. Nov. 17 from the 2800 block of Frazell Road.

It was recovered a short time later by the Columbus Division of Police.

A spare key was left in the vehicle, which was worth $18,000, according to the police report. The purse contained credit cards and a passport.

Columbus officers found the vehicle Nov. 17 on Beulah Road near Columbus' North Linden neighborhood.

No arrests were made, and the case is closed, Hilliard police spokeswoman Andrea Litchfield said.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

• Licking County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 39-year-old Pataskala woman on Nov. 18 for robbery, a second-degree felony.

The woman was arrested on a warrant that Hilliard police had issued in September after DNA tests from a door handle and an article of clothing left at a robbery scene linked the woman to the crime, Litchfield said.

The woman was charged in connection with a robbery in March at the Circle K service station at 4235 Avery Road in Hilliard. She allegedly demanded cash and threatened to shoot an employee, Litchfield said.

The woman was transported to the Franklin County jail.

• A designer purse containing credit cards and $1,000 was reported stolen between 6:25 and 6:30 p.m. Nov. 22 from a vehicle parked on the 3600 block of Park Mill Run Drive. Property loss was reported at $1,400.

• A 51-year-old man was arrested for disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor charge, at 3:56 p.m. Nov. 17 on the 4200 block of Brooklands Drive.

• A 43-year-old man was arrested for aggravated menacing, a misdemeanor charge, at 9:57 p.m. Nov. 20 on the 4900 block of Cemetery Road.

• A 36-year-old man was arrested for felony possession of drugs and a 43-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia at 1:01 a.m. Nov. 22 on the 4200 block of Cemetery Road.

• A 27-year-old man was arrested for felony possession of drugs at 5 p.m. Nov. 22 at Britton Parkway and David Meeks Way.