Hilliard chooses Upper Arlington's Ralley as first assistant city manager

Roughly a year after hiring its first city manager, Hilliard has added its first assistant city manager.

Daniel Ralley, the assistant city manager for Upper Arlington, will transition to the new position Jan. 19, according to David Ball, director of communications for Hilliard.

Ralley also will serve as Hilliard’s director of community development, Ball said.

Hilliard voters approved a change from a “strong-mayor” form of government to a city-manager system in November 2018.

Michelle Crandall was selected in September 2019 to begin serving Jan. 2 as Hilliard’s first city manager.

Related story:Arrival of city manager tops Hilliard’s priorities for 2020

Related story:Michelle Crandall selected as Hilliard’s first city manager

“Hilliard is fortunate to be attracting such a talented and experienced leader to serve as director of the community-development department during a time when we are preparing to launch into (such) significant projects as the revision of the community plan and the recreation-and-parks master plan,” Crandall said.

Hilliard’s community-development department incudes the divisions of engineering, transportation and mobility, planning and building standards. It was created in 2020 as part of a reorganization of departments.

Ralley has served as Upper Arlington’s assistant city manager since July 2014 and concurrently served as the city's director of community development from 2014 to 2019.

He was city manager of Petoskey, Michigan, from 2009 to 2014, and village administrator for Cardington from 2004 to 2009.

Ralley has a master’s degree in public administration from the Maxwell School and earned a juris doctorate from the Syracuse University College of Law in 2004. His bachelor’s degree in public policy was earned from the University of Chicago in 1996.

Ninety-eight candidates applied for the post, Ball said. One withdrew, and six were interviewed for the position, he said.

Ralley's starting salary as Hilliard's assistant city manager will be $146,000, with his benefits valued at $79,909, Ball said.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo